URBANA — Escalating gun violence in Champaign-Urbana is taking more than a personal toll on life. It’s also prompting two Champaign County offices to seek budget increases to handle the increased workload.
Both Coroner Duane Northrup and Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones have asked the county board for funding increases to hire more staff to help keep up with their rising caseloads.
Northrup, who is seeking a $72,699 increase to get his office through the rest of this year, said as that of June 30, his staff had handled 239 more calls than the first six months of 2020.
“Additionally, the coroner’s office has experienced historical highs in the numbers of suicides, accidental overdoses and homicides since 2018,” he said in his budget request to the county board.
The extra money would allow him to hire two more full-time deputy coroners and cover such other expenses as temporary wages to train part-time autopsy technicians; replacing those who have resigned; overtime costs for the remainder of the year; benefit-time payouts for three full-time staff members who have resigned since April; and raises for full-time employees to be more competitive with similar positions elsewhere, Northrup said.
Miller-Jones is seeking four additional staff members — three additional attorneys and one full-time legal secretary.
“Over the last several years, there has been an increase in violent and gun-related crime, an increase in digital evidence (body-worn cameras, home surveillance systems, store surveillance systems and everyone who records what they see in public), which has increased the amount of discovery my attorneys have to review in the course of representation of each client,” she wrote to the board. “For example, in a murder case, we routinely have well over 60 pieces of digital evidence to review in addition to the standard police reports.”
The county board will consider Northrup’s request Thursday, along with a smaller budget increase of $19,452 for the public defender’s office to hire one more staff member for the remainder of this year.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the public defender’s office doesn’t have enough space to add more than one staff member at this point, so the space issue along with the rest of Miller-Jones’ staffing request will be considered for the 2022 budget year.
“These two requests from the coroner and public defender were originally requested for the 2022 budget; however, the workload created by the recent increase in gun violence and shooting deaths has pushed both offices over the limit of their capacity to a point that some immediate action is needed to increase staffing now,” Kloeppel said to the board in an Aug. 12 memo.
In the past, both of those departments were able to manage temporary workload increases with overtime, she said, but “they are now experiencing constant overtime demands which are taking a toll on staff retention and mental health.”
There have been 10 homicides in Champaign and five in Urbana this year to date.
Also this year, Champaign police have responded to about 163 calls of shots fired, and Urbana police have responded to about 63 shots-fired calls.