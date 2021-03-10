URBANA -- Champaign County’s new chief deputy treasurer may be in line for a 10 percent raise.
The county board's committee of the whole supported a double jump in pay-grade classifications for Chief Deputy Treasurer DeShawn Williams, but not as high a monetary jump as Treasurer Cassandra “CJ” Johnson was seeking for the position.
In January, Williams, a former Busey Bank vice president, resigned from both that job and the District 6 county board seat he had been elected to in November to take the position in the treasurer’s office.
He currently earns $32.50 an hour -- near the top of the county’s "I" pay-grade range, Johnson said.
If the raise and pay-grade promotion is given final approval by the board March 18, Williams would skip past the “J” range to the "K" range, where he would earn $35.75 an hour, starting next month.
Prior to this week's committee-of-the-whole meeting, the county’s Job Content Evaluation Committee evaluated the chief deputy treasurer position and recommended it be upgraded from the “I” to “K” pay-grade range.
Johnson said that was the first time the classification for that position had been re-evaluated since 2009.
She asked the board to support a raise for Williams that would be in the middle of the “J” pay grade, to $38.13 an hour -- a 17 percent increase. But several board members balked at that high a monetary increase for a chief deputy treasurer who is still new to the job and has yet to work through a property-tax cycle.
Johnson also said she sought the promotion in pay grades and raise for the position to bring it in line with similar positions in the county clerk’s and circuit clerk’s offices.
“It’s like righting a wrong in my mind,” she told the board.
She said the chief deputy in her office is more of a technical expert as opposed to a manager.
Johnson said she would see a rejection of the proposal as a lack of appreciation for her due diligence and a lack of interest in seeing her office work effectively.
Also headed to the full board later this month will be a $6,189 budget amendment for the treasurer’s office to cover the raise -- a move supported by 19 of the 22 board members. Fewer supported the pay-grade jump in a 14-8 vote.