URBANA — Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said she will use recently released census data to try again to redraw county board district boundaries, and she plans to bring new map proposals back to the board this month.
All proposed redistricting maps considered by the board — including the one that was ultimately approved in May over Kloeppel’s veto — were drawn before updated 2020 Census data was available.
Kloeppel said she planned to meet with her redistricting advisory group to take another look at the map proposals and would work to update them with census data.
“I’m just going to give it one last shot,” she said.
The already-approved “equity map” that was fully supported by the county board’s Democratic majority — and was thoroughly rejected by board Republicans — was drawn up by Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson.
It designated two of the board’s 11 districts, 6 and 11 in northern Champaign and Urbana, as majority- minority districts intended to maximize minority-voter impact.
That map was quickly vetoed by Kloeppel based in part on what she said was a 17.3 percent population variance between districts based on population estimates. County board Democrats, in turn, quickly overrode the veto and stuck with the equity map as proposed.
Kloeppel said Tuesday she believes she can come up with a new map with two majority- minority districts that doesn’t have such a large population variance.
She plans to bring new map proposals to the board at its next meeting Sept. 23, but wasn’t optimistic about how the board would receive them.
“What I expect is the same thing will happen,” she said.
Patterson said Tuesday he hadn’t heard Kloeppel was going back to the drawing board on map proposals.
It’s possible the board may want to take another look at the already-approved map to see if it should be tweaked a bit based on updated census data, he said.
The process of redistricting is done once a decade, and each new map impacts county board elections until the next redistricting process is undertaken and another new map is approved.
Kloeppel began work with an advisory group in January to gather public input and develop redistricting map proposals to bring to the board.
In all, there were a dozen maps up for consideration, including three recommended by Kloeppel, when the equity map was selected in May.