URBANA — In May, the Champaign County Board approved a new map of its 11 districts designed to maximize minority voters' impact in future elections.
Now the board has been presented with another option — a new district map tweaked by 2020 Census data and with three, rather than two, majority-minority districts.
The new map was the work of County Executive Darlene Kloeppel and an advisory panel.
Under this proposal, District 8 — which includes central Champaign and Urbana — joins districts 6 and 11 to the north as another majority-minority district.
The so-named “equity” map approved by the board’s Democratic majority in May over Kloeppel’s veto was drawn — along with other map proposals considered — before the results of the 2020 Census were available.
The board isn’t compelled to take any action on Kloeppel’s new proposed map, but a public hearing will have to be held on it, she said.
Kloeppel is advising that the hearing be scheduled before the board's next committee-of-the-whole meeting Oct. 12, with a vote on the map occurring at the Oct. 21 regular board meeting.
Her proposed map increases the sizes of districts 2, 4 and 5 to equalize population growth and decreases the geographically large District 3 to a more reasonably compact size, Kloeppel said.
It also decreases the variance between the highest- and lowest-population districts from just over 17 percent to a range of 6.7 to 15.03 percent, she said.
Board member Aaron Esry, a St. Joseph Republican representing District 3, said he likes the fact that Kloeppel’s new map would make his district a bit more compact.
It looks like also-large District 1 would also be more compact in the new proposed map, he said.
“All in all, I think it’s a better map than what we currently have,” he said.
Board Chairman Kyle Patterson, who developed the equity map the board approved in May, couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
The redistricting process must be done each decade to balance changes in population.
The county board is currently divided — and would remain so under both the approved map and newly proposed map — into 11 two-member districts. Democrats currently have a 14-8 majority.