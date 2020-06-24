Submit your Letter to the Editor by clicking here
URBANA — Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has turned to the courts to settle an ongoing dispute with the county board over the extent of her authority.
Kloeppel filed a lawsuit June 19 asking a judge to affirm that she is the presiding officer of the county board and that the office of county board chairman doesn’t exist in the county-executive form of government.
Kloeppel is also seeking a ruling declaring that she — and not county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales — is the appropriate authority to appoint people to fill vacancies of other county offices, subject to the advice and consent of the board.
Kloeppel was elected as Champaign County’s first county executive in November 2018.
Since Kloeppel took office, Rosales has usurped her executive duties by appointing four county board members and a county treasurer, the lawsuit contends.
Rosales “has acted in such a manner under the guise of being the ‘county board chairman’ when no such position exists in a county executive form of government such as Champaign County,” it goes on to state.
Local voters narrowly approved a change to the county-executive form of government in the 2016 election.
The dispute over filling vacant elected offices came to a head earlier this year after Laurel Prussing, the former county treasurer, resigned and Rosales chose current county Treasurer Marisol Hughes to fill the vacancy. The county board approved his choice.
Rosales said Kloeppel has misinterpreted state law and that State’s Attorney Julia Rietz has advised that the board-chairman position continues to exist and that the appointment-making authority Kloeppel is seeking belongs to the board chairman.
That’s the advice she and her office continue to provide, Rietz said Tuesday.
“At this point, we’ve received Ms. Kloeppel’s lawsuit,” Rietz said. “We are reviewing it. We will be reviewing it with the board and determining next steps. And I am very disappointed that this is the direction she is choosing to go when we should be working together at this point.”
Kloeppel has been waiting on an opinion from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul that was sought earlier this year by the Will County state’s attorney to clarify the powers and duties of an elected county executive. But even if such an opinion is provided, Kloeppel said, it wouldn’t be binding.
So she decided it was time to turn to the courts.
The procedure that’s been in place for making appointments “keeps operating,” Kloeppel said. “I just felt we needed to get a decision.”
She and Rosales have continued to disagree on more than appointment-making authority. Kloeppel said there have been ongoing disagreements about who sets the county board meeting agendas and who signs contracts, “little picky administrative things basically, but it never gets resolved.”
Representing Kloeppel in her lawsuit is Joliet attorney James Harvey. The expense will be coming out of county funds, Kloeppel said.
“I’m charging it to the county,” Kloeppel said. “I’m entitled to have an attorney.”
The lawsuit is coming at a time when the county is facing the prospect of less money to cover expenses in the year ahead as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the economy.
Kloeppel said she is getting ready to start the budget process for the upcoming year and will be asking all county departments that are funded out of the general fund to identify 4 percent across-the-board cuts.
“We’re doing this as a proactive measure, because we don’t have any idea what the revenues are going to be,” Kloeppel said. “We know they will be lower.”