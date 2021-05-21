URBANA — A day after the Champaign County Board approved a new reapportionment map with two majority-minority districts, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has vetoed it.
Called the “equity” map, it was fully supported by board Democrats on Thursday night and soundly rejected by Republicans who were critical of its treatment of rural and smaller community interests.
“It’s a slap in the face to everybody in the county, urban and rural,” said Republican board member Aaron Esry.
Kloeppel said Friday her veto is based on public input that was solicited and incorporated as her own recommended county board district maps were being developed.
The board had one opportunity for public input, the same night as the vote on the map, she said.
"It is unlikely that the board had time to adequately consider comments made at the public hearing before voting on the ordinance, and evidently did not consider the public input guiding the executive's recommendation to be a priority, as none of the three recommended maps were chosen," she said.
Kloeppel also said she has concerns that, "starting with large population variances using estimates may lead to more significant population variances when census data are released, putting the county at risk for legal challenges to the plan."
Esry's motion to choose one of Kloeppel's maps — described by Kloeppel as one that adjusts for projected population changes, offers the least change and "continues to split Black and student communities of interest" — was amended by board Democrats who favored the equity map.
The equity map was the work of Democratic board Chairman Kyle Patterson, and it designates districts 6 and 11 taking in northern Champaign and Urbana as majority-minority districts. Under redrawn boundaries, District 6 will shift some to the north and east and District 11 will shift a bit east, he said.
Patterson said the equity map also keeps the urban areas of Champaign-Urbana and Savoy together and doesn’t have any rural communities overlapping districts.
As of the 2010 Census, about one-third of Champaign County’s population was non-White, and a map with majority-minorty districts could have been achieved before, Patterson contended.
“In my mind, there is no reason why every map could not achieve that goal,” he said.
Fellow board Democrat Stephanie Fortado said it was disappointing that the equity map was the only one of those under consideration that had two majority-minority districts.
She also said for anyone to say that just because she supports equity that she doesn't care about the rural community is insulting.
Republican board member Jim Goss said he had no issues with two majority-minority districts, but he did take issue with what he called the gerrymandering of District 4, where both seats are currently held by Republicans.
Plus, he said, the board should not be deciding on a map without updated population figures.
Esry and fellow Republican Jim McGuire said the equity map was presented at the last minute in the process.
“It’s just an extreme partisan map — not one many people in the county would support,” McGuire said.
Patterson said his map had been available to the board and the public since early May. He also said the board had no say in the community advisory group that worked with Kloeppel for months on developing reapportionment plan proposals.
"We don't necessarily have to pick the map they pick," he said.
Under the reapportionment plan approved Thursday, the board remains divided into 11 districts with newly-created boundaries and two members elected from each.
In all, there were 12 redistricting maps up for consideration, including the three recommended by Kloeppel.
Patterson said a veto from Kloeppel would be just "for show."
The board can override the veto with a three-fifths majority, which would be 14 votes -- the same number of votes that approved the equity map, he said.