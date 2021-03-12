URBANA — Champaign County is facing a potential freeze on its state and federal grant funding because the 2019 county audit remains unfinished.
The county's Regional Planning Commission and Children’s Advocacy Center have already received notices of a funding suspension from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said more county offices could potentially receive similar notices.
About 25 percent of the county’s current budget is funded by state, federal and local grant money, most from the state and federal governments, Kloeppel said.
Also on the line if the audit issue isn’t resolved quickly is the state and federal stimulus funding the county is expecting for COVID-19 relief, Kloeppel said.
The state sent the Regional Planning Commission a notice March 2 that all cash and future funding were being suspended until the county audit deficiency was resolved.
If it isn’t resolved by March 17, the RPC will be added to the Illinois stop-payment list, according to the warning.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the Children’s Advocacy Center is funded by several grantors, and a stop-payment notice on funding has been received from one of them, the state Department of Children and Family Services.
County Auditor George Danos said he is continuing to appeal the stop-payment action, but the state agency said it doesn’t have the authority to offer an extension on the audit submission deadline because that is controlled by federal law.
Danos also said the current completion date for the 2019 audit — due at the end of last year — is June 1.
Currently holding up completion are some financial reports from the circuit clerk’s office and treasurer’s office, among them the circuit clerk’s agency fund balance and the reconciliation of county collection accounts, he said in a March 5 update to the county board.
At a special session of the RPC board meeting Friday morning, CEO Dalitso Sulamoyo said the bulk of its $34 million budget — about 90 percent — comes from federal and state grant money, some of which helps pay for critical services for some of the county’s most vulnerable people.
The RPC administers more than 100 federal and state grants and contracts to deliver programs and services in Champaign and several other counties.
Some of its services and programs include COVID-19 resources, community development, services for seniors, kids and families, workforce development, rental assistance, Head Start and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The RPC needs $1.7 million a month to operate and provide client services, its leaders said, and not only are current draws on money suspended, but $18 million in new grants currently in the application process for the fiscal year starting July 1 also couldn’t be executed if the audit issue isn’t resolved in time.
Elizabeth Murphy, the RPC’s chief operating officer, said “systemic weaknesses” in the county’s fiscal infrastructure are negatively affecting the agency.
The county has a history of late audits, with the 2017 audit coming three months late, the 2018 audit being 10 months late and the 2019 audit still incomplete, she said.
Sulamoyo recalled a special meeting concerning the late 2018 county audit and concerns at that time that this could lead to a stop-payment issue and affect the RPC’s competitive position for obtaining grant funding in the future.
Sulamoyo told the RPC board — which includes government officials from the county, Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, St. Joseph, Mahomet and Savoy — that his agency wants the county to support the cash-flow issue resulting from the late audit with a $5.3 million fund transfer — enough to cover three months of operations — that would later be repaid.
He also asked for the county to expedite the completion of the audit and get it done before June 1 and establish a task force to explore ways to mitigate compliance issues and ensure the RPC’s long-term viability.
Danos asked RPC officials how much money the agency has in reserve, to which Murphy responded that only $1.1 million is currently available for unrestricted use.
“It seems to me that it would be several months before you bounced a check,” Danos said.
Danos said all of his own work on the audit is done and his office also completed 2019 and 2020 county bank-account reconciliations that are supposed to be done by the treasurer.
"I am not allowed to touch collector accounts, which are property-tax receipts and not county money," he said. "Nor does my office need any appropriation or additional staff."
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown, a member of the RPC's board, said he favors finding a way to separate the agency from the county “once and for all.”
County board member Jim Goss agreed.
“Certainly, the RPC is big enough to manage its own business at this point,” he said.
County board Chairman Kyle Patterson, also on the RPC board, said anything that can be done to resolve the issue, he’s in favor of doing as swiftly as possible.
Kloeppel said the only thing that’s going to help right now is to get the 2019 audit completed as quickly as possible.
That may take asking some former experienced staff members from the treasurer’s office to come back to help the office get caught up — if they’re willing, she said.
County offices are so “minimally staffed,” she said, that any time work falls behind, it becomes impossible to catch up and still handle current work.
And, Kloeppel said, there’s nothing in place to help train newly elected county officers learn the skills needed to run their offices — something she’d like to change.