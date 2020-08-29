CHAMPAIGN — After Champaign County Republicans proposed changes this week that would convert three elected offices into appointed positions and reduce the role of the county executive, local Democrats suspected political motives rather than reform.
Republicans lost all five countywide seats on the ballot two years ago, including the first election for the newly created county-executive position.
They now want to merge the county auditor, treasurer and other budget officials into an appointed county financial officer; make the recorder of deeds an appointed position; and bring back a full-time county administrator while making the county executive a part-time role.
Republican Recorder Mark Shelden, who is seeking re-election, insisted that the proposals grew out of their concerns for good governance and finding qualified candidates, not the results of the last election.
“This is a proposal that promises the citizens of Champaign County that we’re going to put professionalism and service ahead of partisan considerations,” he said Thursday.
While he said his party’s nominees for November’s election are qualified, “getting good people to step up and run for offices continues to be a challenge.”
When Democratic county Treasurer Laurel Prussing resigned in January after a little over a year in office, she said she didn’t want to serve her full four-year term.
“We didn’t have anybody else to run,” she said. “I thought I’d do it for a year.”
Creating the CFO position would likely take action by the state Legislature, Shelden said, while making the recorder an appointed position would require a referendum.
Democratic Auditor George Danos dismissed the proposals.
“That’s their solution to everything — to circumvent the democratic process,” he said.
Danos and Democratic County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said it would be a conflict of interest to have the auditor and treasurer in the same office.
“The treasurer’s office would probably need to be separate — the auditor is auditing the treasurer,” Kloeppel said.
But she said it could be possible that the county’s outside auditor could take on the duties of the elected auditor.
As for the recorder, she noted that Democratic candidate Mike Ingram is also running on a similar platform — to get rid of the position and put it under the county clerk’s purview.
“That has come up with both parties this election,” Kloeppel said. “The first thing that could happen is the recorder’s position.”
As for her own job, Kloeppel said it’s not a part-time position.
“It’s a job and a half,” she said, noting that she has a deputy of administration to handle more of the “HR kinds of things.”
Kloeppel said having several elected offices provides more checks and balances.
But overall, she said she’s “in favor of hiring people for positions that have actual job qualifications.”
“I don’t think I’m opposed to them,” she said of the proposals.
Kloeppel was elected in 2018 to be the first county executive after voters narrowly approved switching from a county administrator format.
The county-executive position comes with considerable authority, including budget-making and veto power over the county board, but she and county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales have been in dispute over who has the power to appoint people to vacancies of other county offices.