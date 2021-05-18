URBANA — Champaign County’s overdue 2019 audit is still on track to be completed by June 1, but there will likely be a brief grant funding freeze from the state kicking in May 20, according to county auditor George Danos.
The projected stop- payment order for the county Regional Planning Commission and Children’s Advocacy Center is projected to last 12 days and will be lifted right after the audit is uploaded June 1, he said.
No borrowing will be needed because there is sufficient funding on hand to avoid financial disruptions at both agencies, Danos said.
His earlier June 1 projected date for completion of the audit has been on target, he said.
“Everything is proceeding pretty well,” he said.
The county’s overdue 2019 audit prompted stop-payment orders in March from six state agencies, but an extension from the federal Office of Management and Budget and then postponed required notifications from the state to consider a county appeal effectively put the stop-payment orders on hold until May 20.
Dalitso Sulamoyo, the Regional Planning Commission’s CEO, said he told Danos last week that if the audit is completed by June 1, the agency will be able to handle its expenses for a brief stop-payment period.
The RPC won’t be able to execute or modify any grants during the stop-payment period, he said, but as long as the order is lifted June 1, the agency will have 30 days to get its grants processed by the July 1 start of the state’s fiscal year.
“We’re hopeful,” Sulamoyo said.
Submission of the 2019 audit was held up by completion of some financial documents from the county treasurer and circuit clerk’s offices, Danos said.