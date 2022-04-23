URBANA — Champaign County property-tax bills could be mailed as soon as next week.
County Treasurer Cassandra Johnson said her office is on track to get 75,000 tax bills in the mail about mid-week, several days ahead of a May 1 deadline.
Tax bills mailed after May 1 are generally considered to be going out late, because the first installment comes due June 1.
Property-tax bills for mobile homes already went out last month.
Johnson said property owners will see slight changes to this year’s tax bills. They’ll contain all the same information as usual, she said, but they’ve been made more user-friendly and easier to read.
Johnson said as soon as the bills hit the mail, taxpayers will also be able to see them on her office’s website at co.champaign.il.us/treasurer.
There continue to be a lot of options to pay — including in person and online — but one of the easiest ways is at any of 26 area banks that serve as collector sites for the county treasurer and will automatically deposit tax payments into the treasurer’s account, Johnson said. A list is available at the officer’s website.
Payments can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, Urbana, IL 61803, and a secure, 24-hour drop box is available in the south circle drive at Brookens Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
Those who pay in person and wait until near the June 1 deadline for the first installment should expect a line, Johnson warned.