URBANA — Barring any delays in mail deliveries, Champaign County property owners should begin seeing their annual property tax bills in the mail next week.
“We should have everything mailed out by the end of the week,” County Treasurer Cassandra “CJ” Johnson said Monday.
Tax bills mailed by May 1 — falling on a Saturday this year — are generally considered to be mailed on time.
“Realistically, we are still having May 1 as our mail date just to avoid any issues,” Johnson said.
Payment deadlines will remain June 1 for the first installment and Sept. 1 for the second, she said.
Tax rates for 2020 being applied to this year’s bills aren’t publicly available yet but will be after tax bills are in the mail, she said.
For Champaign County taxpayers remembering issues that arose during two previous years under different county treasurers, Johnson said she’s taken steps to avoid problems.
“We’re stoked to be able to get back to being reliable,” she said. “That’s what we’re aiming for.”
One step to avoid an issue that developed last year, in which some tax bill payments were made on time but were showing up as delinquent: Johnson said either she or Chief Deputy Treasurer DeShawn Williams will be uploading downloads from mortgage companies and entering the tax payments into the system every day.
There may be a bit of a lag in recording payments collected through mortgage companies and banks that still choose to deal with the treasurer’s office by mail, she said.
Johnson said the treasurer’s office will also add two staff members to help keep up with the office’s work during tax payment season.
And given that there are several property owners who own multiple parcels, Johnson said people paying their taxes in person will be limited to making in-person payments for 10 parcels only.
That’s for both increased COVID-19 safety, to avoid a line forming behind someone who wants to make payments on dozens of properties, and to avoid tying up too much of staff members’ time while others are waiting.
“We’re just basically trying to prevent too much stoppage in the office,” Johnson said.
The treasurer’s office has been working with other county offices involved with the tax cycle to keep the process moving on time, she said.
Her office has also met with school superintendents and representatives of other taxing bodies to make sure collected taxes reach taxing districts’ bank accounts in a timely way, according to Johnson.
She expects to get the first payments to taxing bodies by the end of May and to make subsequent payments from money collected every 30 days, she said.
Johnson said there remain some lingering issues from the work in the treasurer’s office that had fallen behind in 2019 and 2020, but her office has been doing both 2021 bank account reconciliations along with those remaining undone from 2020.
She expects 2020 bank reconciliations to be caught up July or August, she said.