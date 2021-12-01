URBANA — A consolidation of two Champaign County elected offices — the county clerk and the county recorder of deeds — is on track to take place as planned at the end of this month, according to Recorder Mike Ingram.
Under changes approved by voters in April, Ingram’s job will be eliminated, the recorder’s office staff and functions will be rolled into the clerk’s office and County Clerk Aaron Ammons will become clerk and recorder on Jan. 1, 2022.
The change is likely to be fairly seamless for the public, according to Ingram and Ammons.
Ingram said the five staff members in the recorder’s office will remain in the same space at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana.
The chief deputy in the recorder’s office, Toni Ceaser, will supervise the recorder’s office and report to the chief deputy in the clerk’s office, Angela Patton.
Ingram, also a musician and former county board member, has been recorder of deeds for a year after running for the office on a promise to eliminate his own job.
He’s liked the work and the people, he said, but he still believes it’s the right decision to eliminate the separate elected office of recorder.
Most Illinois counties have a combined clerk and recorder, he said.
“There will be only 11 elected recorders in the 102 counties when I’m gone,” he said.
The projected cost savings from making the change will include the elimination of the recorder’s $91,830 salary, plus benefits, though part of the savings will be offset by a raise for the county clerk — from $97,569 to $110,000 — that kicks in Dec. 1, 2022.
During Ingram’s single year in office, the recorder’s office — which is responsible for filing and maintaining all real-estate records in the county — had a record-breaking year because of the strong housing market, Ingram told the county board last month.
Ammons commended Ingram for following through on his election promise and said the long-term savings to taxpayers will be immeasurable.
“I think it was a wise decision, and I think it’s in the best interest of the taxpayers,” Ammons said.