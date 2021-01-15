URBANA — The long-debated question of whether Champaign County should eliminate the elected office of recorder of deeds is now set to head to voters.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the county board approved putting the question on the April 6 ballot.
Specifically, voters will be asked if the office of Champaign County recorder shall be eliminated, with all duties and responsibilities of that office being transferred to the county clerk’s office, at the end of this year.
County Recorder Mike Ingram, who resigned his board seat after being elected in November, promised to make the elimination of the recorder’s office his priority when he ran for the office.
He’s been working on plans for that with county Clerk Aaron Ammons since taking office, he said.
Champaign County is one of just a dozen counties in the state that have an elected recorder, Ingram said in a report to the board.
The recorder’s office is responsible for filing and maintaining all real-estate records in the county, among them deeds, mortgages and property liens, along with recording and storing subdivision plats, land surveys and other documents.
If voters approve eliminating the recorder’s office, Ingram said only his job as elected recorder would be cut.
It’s likely the office would remain in its current location at the Brookens Administrative Center, given the storage of documents already in that space, he said.
Based on the volume of work done by the recorder’s office, eliminating the elected position wouldn’t likely change the need for the 5.5 full-time-equivalent positions budgeted for office staffing, according to Ingram’s report to the board.
But the change would still save money by eliminating his job and transferring management responsibility to a position similar to that of the chief deputy recorder — with the county clerk as department head, he said.
“The budgetary difference is then tied to the difference between the salary of the elected recorder and that of a line staff position — anticipated to generate annual savings of approximately $60,000,” the report states.
The current salary for the county recorder is $91,830, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Bringing oversight of both the county clerk’s and recorder’s offices under one department official could also create an opportunity for cross-training staff, Ingram said.
Ingram said he also hopes placing this question on the April 6 ballot will help drive up voter turnout for that election.