URBANA — A state and federal grant funding freeze affecting two Champaign County agencies has been mostly lifted for now, according to county Auditor George Danos.
Danos said Friday the funding suspension that hit the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission and Children’s Advocacy Center earlier this month as a result of the county’s overdue 2019 audit has been lifted by five of six state agencies through May 1, "which is two-thirds of the extension we sought."
Those include the Illinois departments of Human Services, Children and Family Services and Transportation and the Illinois State Board of Education and Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
A sixth agency, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will resume its stop-payment order affecting the Regional Planning Commission’s grant funding April 15, with two exceptions -- the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Community Services Block Grant funding, both of which are exempt from that action, according to Danos.
Danos said final completion of the county's 2019 audit has been held up by some financial reports from the offices of the circuit clerk and treasurer, among them the circuit clerk’s agency fund balance and the reconciliation of county collection accounts.
Last week, the Champaign County Board approved a $5.3 million loan to the Regional Planning Commission to help cover programs and services for three months as a result of the grant-payment freeze.
The 2019 county audit's due date had been extended previously to Dec. 31, 2020, and is now on track to be completed June 1.
A March 19 guidance from the federal Office of Management and Budget included a six-month extension to all federal grant recipients from the original audit due date of Sept. 30, 2020. That would extend the county’s original 2019 audit deadline to the end of this month, Danos said.
In addition, the state allows for two 15-day grace periods, which would effectively delay future stop-payment orders until May, he said.
The result of the extension is that RPC would need, at most, one month of funding help from the county, and that the county won't have to borrow money itself to provide that, Danos said.
“The late audit will have minimal impact on cash flow,” he said.
Dalitso Sulamoyo, the RPC's chief executive, said the new federal guidance providing the short extension isn't limited to Champaign County, and there were likely other counties unable to complete audits on time due to the pandemic.
"What this means is that the no-payment by (the) state will be lifted temporarily until about May 1," he said. "If the audit is not done by then, we will have the same issues."
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said weekly meetings planned by her office with RPC leaders to make sure the organization has enough money to meet expenses will still be held as the 2019 county audit is being completed.