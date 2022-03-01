URBANA — When Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel wants to hold a staff meal, she said, she makes it a potluck.
When she and her staff want to send flowers to someone, “we take up a collection,” she said.
But that’s not the case for all county officials.
Some use money in their budgets to buy food and gifts for employee recognition events, retirement gifts, memorial service flowers and meals, according to a list of nearly two dozen such purchases made in 2020 and 2021 that was given to the county board last week by County Auditor George Danos.
None of those purchases violated purchasing policies or involved any unlawful use of taxpayer money, he said
But for Danos, these purchases — along with some county board members’ recent chastising of the county’s Board of Review chairman for using a county credit card to purchase two staff meals — demonstrate a need for the county to rewrite what he calls an “incomplete and outdated” purchasing policy.
“As auditor, I cannot audit purchases consistently without clear guidance,” he said.
For example, Board of Review Chair John Bergee wasn’t permitted to charge an employee celebration meal while the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission was able to use $19,911 in its budget to buy 315 food gift baskets, most of them delivered to employees at their homes.
County Board member Jim Goss contended the list of employee recognition expenses Danos brought to the board was unrelated to the issue of the board of review’s use of a credit card to buy staff meals.
“You don’t get meals on the county unless you’re traveling,” he said.
Kloeppel said the policy is a bit vague, though the county’s travel policy allows for expenses of meals and tips and expenses related to required attendance at meetings.
What is clear is if a county department has a line item in its budget for employee recognition expenses, the expenses are permitted, according to Kloeppel.
For departments that don’t have a line item for that purpose, as is the case with the Board of Review, the purchases aren’t permitted, she said.
The county board has, in its own budget, $4,000 a year to spend on an employee recognition event with foods such as cupcakes, cookies and donuts and employment milestone gifts, Kloeppel said. In 2020, those expenses amounted to $3,748, she said.
Any staff celebration meals for the county executive’s office are potlucks or employees pay for their own meals, Kloeppel said, because she doesn’t believe county money should be spent on meals for county employees.
“I just think it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “I mean, it’s county tax money and I don’t think people should be buying lunches.”
Dalitso Sulamoyo, chief executive of the county Regional Planning Commission, said 85 percent or more of the commission’s budget is funded by federal grant money and the commission’s purchasing policy mirrors federal requirements.
Federal guidelines allow for the grant money to be used for certain employee health and welfare costs, and the commission’s own purchasing policy states those expenses can include food, gifts and awards for employee recognition as long as the cost of an individual item doesn’t exceed $750 and the chief executive approves it, he said.
The gift baskets, purchased last year from a company in Maine, were delivered to employee homes and to members of the RPC’s advisory Community Action Board, Sulamoyo said.
The commission hasn’t been able to gather all employees for a traditional annual recognition event for two years due to the pandemic, he said.
“We wanted to provide an all-employee recognition item that all employees could enjoy safely at home with their families in lieu of being able to gather with other employees, to help alleviate the isolating effects of the pandemic and contribute to employee morale,” Sulamoyo said. “The gift baskets consisted of breakfast items such as pancake mix, coffee, maple syrup and jam that provided food for a number of meals for each employee family.”
County Board member Steve Summers, who is running for county executive in the upcoming election this year, said he wanted to express appreciation to the three members of the board of review, all of whom were appointed last year when the prior three members quit.
Summers also pointed out the county’s system of checks and balances worked, because the board of review meal purchases were flagged and the money was reimbursed.
After Kloeppel told Bergee the expenses ($18 for sandwiches for employee lunch and $140 for a carry-out meal from Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano) weren’t permitted, he reimbursed the county.
Danos said Bergee mistakenly believed he was permitted to transfer money for the two meals from the $36,740 of leftover funding in the board of review’s salary line.
While the three board of review members are appointed and its chair reports to the county executive, Summers said elected county officials “have an enormous amount of discretion on how they run their departments.”
The county board controls the budget amounts for departments headed by elected officials, but not how the money is spent, he said.
One of those elected officials, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, used $1,033 from his budget to provide a holiday buffet meal for his employees at El Toro this past December, with employees expected to purchase any alcoholic beverages themselves. The previous year, he said, he paid for the meal himself.
Heuerman said his department has done a bit more employee recognition in the past couple of years due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough time for corrections,” he said.
In the past two years, the county state’s attorney’s office charged $142 for memorial service flowers and $311 on a retirement gift for a longtime employee, according to the list supplied by Danos.
Brett Lemons, office manager for the state’s attorney’s office, said he generally checks with the auditor’s office before making a purchase for something that is infrequent or out of the ordinary.
For employee events involving a meal, Lemons said, the state’s attorney’s office typically does like Kloeppel and makes it a potluck.
Danos contended Kloeppel’s decision about the board of review meals was discretionary based on her own belief that the county shouldn’t be paying for meals.
“The simple fact is that neither the purchasing policy nor the travel policy addresses celebratory meals,” he said.