CHAMPAIGN — For the third straight year, Champaign is expected to put off an automatic increase in fines for city ordinances.
The city has been studying its fine structure for more than a year. It deals with low-level violations such as fireworks, fighting, loud parties, underage drinking, loitering and unkempt yards.
The city’s legal department is preparing another study session for the council on the matter. But due to COVID-19 and other issues, the report won’t be ready before July 1, when the yearly automatic $10 increase for most fines is set to take effect, so legal staffers are asking the council to again delay the increase. The council will vote on that tonight.
Staff also said that in March, the city brought back a public-service program for people who are unable to pay their fine.
And city attorneys are choosing to dismiss low-level cannabis tickets that were issued before Illinois legalized it for recreational use in 2019.