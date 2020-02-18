CHAMPAIGN — With sewers built in the 1900s and rapid development in the past decade, Champaign is seeking a cost-sharing agreement to expand a sewer to the new high-rise going in at Sixth and Daniel streets.
The city council will vote Tuesday on a $550,000 agreement to reimburse Core Spaces for the sewer extension and other infrastructure upgrades.
“This is a block of Campustown that was sorely in need of improvement,” said Bruce Knight, the city’s planning and development director.
That block used to be home to the popular bar Kam’s, as well as an Espresso Royale coffee shop, Subway, a short-lived Fernando’s brick-and-mortar location, Home of Gourmet Chinese and the former C.O. Daniels bar.
Core is planning to replace that with a 12-story structure featuring commercial space on the first floor, two floors of office space occupied by the University of Illinois and residential on the upper floors, according to the staff report.
The sewers along Green Street were originally built in the 1900s, according to the city, and when Green Street was rebuilt starting in 2001, they were lined to give them additional life.
“Starting in 2009 with the development of 309 East Green Street, the University District has seen a significant influx of high-density high-rise development,” a staff report said.
The “Green Street sewer was not designed to handle the scale and density of development that has occurred in recent years,” it said.
With the sewer extended from Core’s other high-rise project at Sixth and Green streets, it would have capacity for additional projects, Knight said.
“If there were additional redevelopment in its proximity, it would use the sewer as well,” he said.
The sewer extension alone is expected to cost about $480,000, and the city would reimburse about $360,000 of that over six years.
It would also reimburse Core about $105,000 to build a second bumpout on the northwest corner of Sixth and Daniel.
While Core is required to build a bumpout on its northeast corner of Sixth and Daniel, the other corner is occupied by a church, and it’s unclear when additional development there would require a bumpout. This agreement would get the bumpout built now.
That would “make the intersection there safer for pedestrians,” Knight said.
Also under the agreement, the city would also reimburse about $87,000 to Core to improve a small patch of streetscape in front of the campus bookstore that the MCORE project didn’t reach.
While Core is required to build the streetscape in front of its building, the 1,100 square feet to its east isn’t under its purview.
“Construction of the additional streetscape is not a requirement of the development, but building it now will result in newly improved streetscape along the full block and avoid leaving a small remnant that would be inefficient to address in the future,” the staff report said.