CHAMPAIGN — To comply with a Supreme Court ruling, Champaign planning staff are recommending changes to how political signs are regulated, which would result in the size limit being removed.
Political signs in Champaign are currently limited to 24 inches by 36 inches in residential areas on private property with the consent of the property owner.
Urbana doesn’t have a limit as long as the signs aren’t considered a hazard.
In 2018, Champaign had to ask the local political parties to get their signs into compliance, though some got around that by making large signs out of multiple smaller signs.
The proposed changes in Champaign would recategorize political signs as temporary signs to comply with the 2015 Reed v. Gilbert decision, which made it more difficult for towns to regulate content on signs.
“The Court found that a sign regulation which considers the message of a sign in order to determine how the sign should be regulated is ‘content-based,’” staff wrote in a memo to the plan commission. “If one must read the message of the sign in order to determine what regulations in the sign ordinance applies, then the regulation likely does not meet the precedent established by Reed v. Gilbert.”
The plan commission will discuss Jan. 6 whether to recommend the changes to city council.
Because Champaign has special rules for temporary political signs, Assistant Director of Planning and Development Rob Kowalski said those regulations “could be construed as regulating signs based on content, i.e., being of a political nature.”
“The change is not to take away anyone’s ability to put in signs,” he said. “We’re changing the rules to call them temporary signs.”
By putting them in the temporary-sign category, political signs would no longer have a size limit but would have a time limit.
“They would not have a specific size limit; we don’t have one for temporary signs,” Kowalski said. “And temporary signs are allowed to be displayed for 60 days.”
If approved, Kowalski doesn’t expect the time limit to be enforced very often.
“If there’s a complaint, I suppose we’d investigate, but practically speaking, it will be difficult to attract that,” he said.
The proposed changes would also give the city more leeway in determining when a sign is hazardous by removing specific reasons of “not maintained, dilapidated or abandoned.”
“We had a complaint about a sign where we felt it was hazardous at a corner, but it didn’t seem to meet one of those categories,” Kowalski said.
Kowalski said the changes have been on the city’s to-do list since the Supreme Court change and weren’t prompted by any legal threats.
“This last political season we had a lot of inquiries about signs,” he said. “We felt it was time to address this part, and there’s probably more changes needed.”