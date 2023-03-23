URBANA — Champaign County Democrats have chosen 48-year-old Brett Peugh of Champaign to fill a vacant seat on the county board.
Board Chair Kyle Patterson is set to nominate the party’s choice at the board’s next meeting Thursday, and the Democrat-controlled board is likely to confirm it.
Peugh would fill the District 11 seat on the board that was left vacant with the recent resignation of Democratic board member Wayne Williams.
The appointment would run through Nov. 30, 2024.
Peugh was one of five local Democrats who applied to fill the vacancy.
In information he supplied to county Democrats, Peugh said he’s lived in Champaign County since August 1992, has worked on Democratic campaigns since 2010 and has worked as a civil servant at the University of Illinois for the past decade.
He described himself as a friend of labor and said he’s been a delegate to the Champaign County AFL-CIO for eight years.
He also said he spent two years helping run the Salvation Army men’s shelter as part of the AmeriCorps program and also worked for two years helping run the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
“Along with many districts in the county, District 11 has many low-income constituents whose main need is a low-barrier access to housing and food,” he replied in writing to the party when asked why he wants to serve constituents of District 11.
“As an openly queer person that has been homeless and a regular at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, I can not only serve and be an advocate for them on the board but also for the LGBTQA+ county residents that are over-represented in these populations,” he said. “As a delegate to the AFL-CIO and a long-time union proponent, I would work to expand workers’ rights and employment opportunities for my constituents.”