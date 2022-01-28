CHAMPAIGN — With three finalists now being considered, Champaign officials hope to have a new public works director in place sometime next month, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
That’s in keeping with the timeline announced previously, he said.
The three finalists were interviewed Jan. 14, and City Manager Dorothy David is in the process of considering input from the interview panelists, Hamilton said.
The number of applicants isn’t being disclosed, he said, “but we interviewed three highly qualified finalists.”
The three finalists:
- Sinan Alpaslan, who has served as the director of public works and parks for University City, Mo., since 2015.
- Benjamin Jordan, who has served as director of interdisciplinary professional programs in the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering since 2021.
- Thomas Somers, who has been public works director for the southern Illinois city of Herrin since 2009.
The selected candidate will replace former public works Director Dennis Schmidt, who retired in 2020.
According to the recruitment package for the position, the public works director administers a staff of 97.75 full-time-equivalent employees and, for 2021-22, an $11.5 million operations budget and a $46.2 million capital-improvements budget.
The new director’s salary will range from $139,229 to $187,962, depending on qualifications, plus benefits.
DEBRA PRESSEY