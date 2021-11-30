CHAMPAIGN — The installation of permanent metal detectors at Champaign’s Central and Centennial high schools is going to take longer than district officials originally specified.
The district’s request for proposals specified the work would be completed no later than the end of November, but “obviously that’s not going to happen,” district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said Monday.
“We are currently in negotiations with the vendor on an agreement that we hope to bring to the (school) board for approval at the Dec. 13th meeting,” she said.
The board voted in October to allow the installation of permanent metal detectors at the two high schools.
If the board approves the contract with the chosen vendor Dec. 13, Moore said, she didn’t know how soon the equipment would be installed at the two schools.
Count Central senior Lucy Moss among those who support adding the extra layer of security.
“I do think that it’s beyond tragic that the responsibility to keep guns out of our schools falls on the district, but I am thankful that they are recognizing the problem and acting accordingly to keep us safe,” she said.
“However, with the increase in security, I can’t help but wonder how this affects groups that have historically been targeted by law enforcement in the United States, and still are. While I agree that precautions need to be put in place, I think we need to be conscious of how this could make our students feel targeted.
“In making our schools safer, we need to make sure all students feel safe.”