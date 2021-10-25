Writes Jason Seaman, a Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Famer-turned-middle school teacher who wrestled a student shooter to the ground three years ago in Noblesville, Ind.: "I'm a 'victim' — I hate that word — of a school shooting and I don't think metal detectors are warranted. I think the money spent could go for more realistic options to engage students, reach students who are struggling and promote well-being in general."