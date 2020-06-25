CHAMPAIGN — Cessily Thomas couldn’t contain her emotions.
As she read an early draft of the Champaign school board resolution that addressed racism, which was presented at Wednesday’s special board meeting, she felt a burden lifted off of her shoulders.
“Honestly, the first time I read it, I cried,” said the Centennial High School teacher and founder of the Champaign-Urbana chapter of the Black Teachers Alliance. “It was really emotional for me. Just because it’s like, ‘We’re not crazy.’ We don’t need people to validate, but it’s good for people to be like, ‘We see you.’”
Thomas wasn’t the only one to get emotional about the document, titled “Resolution to declare racism a public health crisis as it adversely impacts our students, families, staff, and community at large,” which passed 7-0 with resounding support.
Tears pooled in the eyes of multiple board members at the end of a four-hour virtual meeting Wednesday as they looked into their webcams and spoke about the importance of the resolution, which was curated by board members Gianina Baker and Elizabeth Sotiropoulos.
“I can’t remember a time besides maybe the charter-school conversation or the Garden Hills/IPA conversation that we’ve heard so many voices,” Baker said. “And all of them are pushing us and the administrators that the teachers to do more.”
The resolution is “a starting point. We know it’s not enough. We’ve never written a resolution like this before. But it’s definitely a good start, and we hope to do more and we hope to write more.”
For three hours, residents filed in, one by one, to make three-minute comments; Baker read emails from those who couldn’t attend.
The resolution was adapted from one put forward by the Akron school board in Ohio last year. It declares that the district will work to develop racial-equity policy; expand diversity and inclusion, equity and implicit bias training; recruit diverse teachers and staff; revise the district’s disciplinary system; review curriculum; and more.
The resolution also addressed the presence of school resource officers, a popular topic during public comment. The preference, Sotiropoulos said, is to eliminate them, but the resolution addressed the possibility of keeping them.
The resolution states that it will be “brought forth within three months for discussion and ratification,” and the board will evaluate district progress every six months.
“For so long, the district was self-correcting,” said Bruce Brown, one of two Black board members along with Baker. “Self- correction is a slow play that we’re just unwilling to keep waiting for. This is a perfect climate of social unrest and public support to get this resolution passed, and I’m grateful to be on the team that is initiating this change.”
This is just a beginning, but now there’s a basis and a lens that we can view our policies through to ensure that racial justice is at the center of every new initiative and the existing systems in place in the district. It’s going to make it uncomfortable for closet racists within our ranks to continue business as usual, and that’s a good thing.”
During her 15 years at Centennial, where she’s taught Spanish and Advancement via Individual Determination, Thomas has worked to make sure her students learn about Black figures and culture, and she’s pushed for reform.
While she knows the resolution is only a start, a burden was lifted off of her shoulders Wednesday.
“It kind of takes off the stress,” she said. “I don’t have to keep fighting you or keep convincing you that this is happening to us. That it’s happening to black teachers. That it’s happening to black students. That it’s happening to our black families and communities.
“You see it and you acknowledge it, so I don’t have to spend all of my energy to get you to see how I feel. It was pretty emotional for me just to read the words and see that they were actually listening.”