Students at Champaign Central High School got introduced to the inconvenience of added security last week. Parents were sent an email at 7:30 a.m. that said all students had to enter through the Combes Gym foyer doors off Lynn Street and be screened by a metal detector. Parents were warned that students might miss part of their first-period classes. District families were told in September of the possibility of random checks to ‘reinforce safety in our school buildings.’ Said spokeswoman Stacey Moore: ‘This is part of the efforts the district is using to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.’