CHAMPAIGN — It’s become routine by now: Champaign city staff is proposing an increase to its sanitary sewer fee, charged to property owners through the sanitary district.
But the rate would still be lower than in some surrounding towns.
The city established the fee in 1990 to raise money to maintain the sewer infrastructure. Staff reviews it every other year, and there have been 15 hikes since 1994.
This year, staff is proposing a 6-percent increase, effective January. For the average single-family home, that would take the yearly charge from $88 to $93.25.
Staff says personnel and construction costs are rising. So without a fee increase, the city would have to cut back on pipe upkeep, leading to possible backups and overflows of nasty sewage.
The city council will consider the fee increase Tuesday night as part of a package of budget bills.