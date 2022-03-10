CHAMPAIGN — Fighting discrimination has been Rachel Joy’s goal since she first started her career.
Now, she’ll lead a new department in the city of Champaign that will help implement its new gun-violence reduction blueprint.
Joy, who currently serves as community-relations manager, has been named director of the new Equity and Engagement Department and chief equity officer, effective March 21.
The new department is actually an expansion of a current division of the city manager’s office — what has been called the Office of Equity, Community and Human Rights — and is being spun off into a new and larger department of its own as a reflection of the work that needs to be done, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton.
It will have three divisions, among them one that will oversee the city’s massive plan intended to address the root causes of gun violence and work partner agencies.
Joy, 50, of Decatur, has been working for the city of Champaign for about six years and plans to relocate here, she said. As community-relations manager, she has guided city officials on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion and investigated and helped resolve discrimination claims.
She has a master’s degree in human services from the University of Illinois-Springfield and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wilberforce University.
Discrimination is something she’s dealt with throughout her lifetime, Joy said. And through her work in human services, she said, she has also seen discrimination against others in many forms — for example, those with disabilities.
Prior to joining the city staff, Joy worked in areas of rapid rehousing options, workforce development training and placement and retention of previously incarcerated people. She’s also provided diversity training in the private and public sector and has helped foster partnerships with building trades to increase apprenticeships for women and minorities, city officials said.
“Rachel’s extensive background and experience in community services and human rights make her exceptionally qualified to serve as our new Equity and Engagement director,” City Manager Dorothy David said. “During Rachel’s service to the city, she has proven herself to be a forward-thinking leader and a tireless advocate for individuals, businesses and local agencies who make up the fabric of our community.”
One of the other two divisions of the new department, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, will deal with human-rights complaints. The other, Community Outreach and Engagement, will house the Champaign County Community Coalition and address youth development and other community engagement services, Joy said.
As a division of the city manager’s office, four staff members were handling this work, she said. As a new department of its own, there will be seven new staff members added for a total 11, she said.
She’s excited to get started in her new role.
Joy said there remains a lot of work that needs to be done in the areas of equity and inclusion, in part, expanding the work with the immigrant and LGBTQ population and other protected classes, she said.
The new Equity and Engagement Department and director position were created by the city council in January. The department will have an annual budget of $1.2 million, the cost of which is being covered from the city’s general fund.
Part of that was already funded at $436,015 as a division of the city manager’s office, Hamilton said.
Joy, who currently is paid $100,147 a year as community relations manager, will earn a starting salary of $137,000 in her new position.