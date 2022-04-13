CHAMPAIGN — Fred Stavins, Champaign’s city attorney for more than four decades, announced Wednesday that he will retire effective May 20.
A national search will be launched later this spring to replace him, according to the announcement.
The 72-year-old Stavins started as city attorney in 1981 and has been the longest-serving city attorney and department head in the city’s history.
City Manager Dorothy David said Stavins will leave a lasting impact through the policies, practices and city ordinances he helped put into place.
“Fred’s legal experience and expertise is unparalleled in local government, as is his ability to recall legal cases, precedents and facts from throughout his distinguished career,” she said.
David also said Stavins has always been ready to listen, provide good advice or lend a helping hand and, she said, “Fred’s positive energy and commitment are immeasurable and will be greatly missed.”
Stavins said he has served as city attorney with four city managers, six mayors, and scores of city council members, and he estimated he attended more than 2,000 council meetings.
He has also served as the lawyer for City of Champaign Township and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
Stavins is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and received his law degree in 1976 from the University of Illinois College of Law. He taught English at West View Junior High School in Romeoville for two years before beginning his legal career in 1977 as assistant corporation counsel for the city of Joliet, where he served until 1981.
He has been a longtime member of the International Municipal Lawyers Association, Illinois Municipal League Home Rule Attorneys Committee and is a past president and founding board member of the Illinois Local Government Lawyers Association.
He received the Epps Award from the International Municipal Lawyers Association and distinguished lifetime achievement award from the Illinois Local Government Lawyers Association.
Stavins said he has treasured serving the city, and called the lawyers, legal assistants and paralegals he’s worked with “the best municipal legal group in the state of Illinois.”
“Working with these excellent legal professionals has made my job the best a person could hope for,” he said. “I am also lucky to have worked with so many high-performing and creative department heads who are, in their own right, leaders in their fields, as well as other city staff who are dedicated to serving the public.”
Stavins said he was also privileged to have worked with a wide variety of elected and appointed officials and has appreciated the collegiality and friendship of many attorneys locally and across the state.
“Champaign has been a rich community where my family has thrived,” he said. “Of course, my ability to do my job over such a long period of time would not have been possible without the steadfast support and occasional opinions from my parents, sister, wife, Rosemary, and sons. I cannot possibly thank all these people enough,” he said.