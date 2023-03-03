CHAMPAIGN — A deputy assessor in the City of Champaign Township Assessor’s office is poised to fill the vacant office of her former boss, Paul Faraci, now a state senator.
The Champaign City Council — acting in its role as the township board — will be asked to approve a contract Tuesday with Katherine Moore to serve as township assessor effective Tuesday through the end of Faraci’s term Dec. 31, 2025.
Faraci resigned to fill the vacant state Senate seat of the late Sen. Scott Bennett.
The contract states Moore will be considered to have resigned from her position as deputy township assessor as of Tuesday, and will be entitled to return to her job as deputy assessor Jan. 1, 2026.
The contract also states Moore will be paid a salary equivalent to the salary established for the township assessor under state law, plus a monthly $1,000 stipend to use toward the cost of obtaining health insurance.
There were two applicants to serve as temporary township assessor on a contract basis, according to City and Township Attorney Thomas Yu.
Moore has served as deputy assessor for the City of Champaign Township since 2021, and previously was a deputy assessor for Cunningham Township for six years and was chief deputy assessor for Ford County for three years, Yu said.