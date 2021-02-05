City of Danville's phones to be down for upgrades over weekend The News-Gazette Feb 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Due to a scheduled upgrade to the city of Danville’s phone system, all city government phone lines, excluding 911, will be down from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Local Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. The Week in Review Top trending stories from the week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list Biden says 'erratic' Trump shouldn't get intel briefings The Latest: Hawaiians urged to avoid Super Bowl parties Iditarod drops ceremonial start over crowd-size concerns Activists complain of weakened voting security standard Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can Fox Business cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight' after a decade Man convicted in 1979 shootout near Paxton dies in prison AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader Nickelodeon to have big presence in CBS Super Bowl coverage Most Popular Articles ArticlesCoronavirus response | Ask the Admin: Taking pain reliever after vaccinationLetter to the Editor | Indoctrination, not educationLife sentence for man who ran sex-trafficking ring in Champaign motelsFormer GOP state senator, Conservative Party candidate for governor indictedCoronavirus response | Champaign County on track to do 18,000 vaccinations this weekTom's #Mailbag, Jan. 29, 2021Monday's coronavirus updates: First case of B117 virus variant confirmed in Champaign County; Region 6 positivity rate (4.6%) reaches lowest point since Aug. 23Housing organizations building 'mini homes' on vacant city lotsCoronavirus response | Carle ER physician strikes iconic pose after receiving vaccineTom's #Mailbag, Feb. 5, 2021 Trending Recipes