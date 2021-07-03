URBANA — Public buildings in Urbana will reopen to the masses Tuesday after more than a year of limited access due to the pandemic.
And at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the city council will resume in-person meetings in the council chambers with a committee-of the-whole-meeting.
Since March 2020, the city has held all of its public meetings virtually on Zoom, and city offices have only been open to the public by appointment when necessary.
City officials encouraged people to do as much business as possible online to avoid in-person contact.
City departments are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The police department’s public-service desk will return to being staffed from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The police and fire departments and most of the city’s departments are located at 400 S. Vine St.
The city requires all unvaccinated people who visit public buildings to continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.