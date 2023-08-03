CHAMPAIGN — At their last meeting until Aug. 15 — no agenda items mean no study session next week — city council members signed off on a pair of resolutions, both bringing new business to C-U companies:
— Replacing a damaged overhead garage door at the Public Works Center on Edgebrook Drive with a new one, purchased from Door Specialty Co. of Champaign.
Cost: $75,920.42.
Cause: According to a memo prepared by city staff for this week’s meeting, the east wall and overhead door both sustained significant damage when “a truck’s dump bed, mistakenly left in its extended position while exiting the garage, collided with the top portion of the exit of the garage.”
An architectural engineer brought in to assess the damage determined the structural integrity of the building did not pose “an immediate safety threat,” staff wrote. But the area being blocked off to both vehicles and people has resulted in the department’s daily operations being interrupted and present “a potential safety concern.”
The city already hired Morton’s Otto Baum Co. to do “minor masonry work” to to the area at a cost of $1,705. Champaign-based Central Illinois Erectors will repair the wall for $13,760.
— Hiring Urbana-based ESCA Consultants, Inc., for design, bidding and construction engineering services for nine projects at a cost of no more than $626,128.40.
The timeline calls for ESCA to wrap up engineering design in March 2024, to be followed by project bidding and, in May 2024, construction of the majority of the work.
The projects:
1-2. Paving two east/west alleys with eight inches of concrete — one between Springfield Avenue and Healey Street, running from Prospect Avenue to Pine Street; the other between White and Stoughton streets, running from Sixth to Wright streets.
Both “are in a state of disrepair and require frequent maintenance by the operations division,” city staff noted.
3. Improving the accessibility of “problematic” sidewalk ramps — at the intersections of William Street at Willis Avenue, William at McKinley Avenue, and William at Russell Street. Additionally, repairs will be made to deteriorated sidewalk along the west side of Russell, north of William.
4. Repairing the brick streets — and curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ramps bordering them — that generate the most concern from citizens and are in the worst shape. Next year’s work will focus on Park Avenue, from Prospect to New Street.
5. Filling in a sidewalk gap that exists along the south side of Springfield Avenue, from Kenwood Road to Kaufman Lake. This project will also bring the installation of new pedestrian lighting in the area.
6. Replacing existing traffic signal controllers and cabinets at eight intersections — Bradley and State, Church and Main, Prospect and Marketview, University and State, Neil and Knollwood, Neil and Anthony, Neil and Center and Bradley and Randolph.
This project will also include the replacement of battery backup systems (aka uninterruptible power supplies) at up to 15 locations throughout the city.
7. Removing and replacing “deteriorated” pavement, sidewalk and sidewalk ramps along Stoughton Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Also coming in 2024: upgrades to the existing lighting system along Stoughton.
8. Completing preliminary design engineering of improvements to Elm Street, from Maple Street to just north of the Canadian National railroad tracks. Construction is scheduled for 2025.
9. Preparing plans and bidding specifications for Champaign’s annual pavement marking project, which involves removing and replacing or refreshing existing markings along city streets and bike lanes.