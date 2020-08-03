URBANA — The Urbana City Council approved Mayor Diane Marlin’s appointment of Julie Laut to fill the Ward 2 vacancy on Monday night.
Laut, a self-employed writer and historian, has volunteered for various organizations, including on the board of trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Church and as host of the Little Free Pantry at her home.
During the pandemic, she has hosted weekly online trivia nights that have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations.
“She is committed to achieving access and equity for all Urbana residents,” Marlin said.
The council voted 5-0 for Laut’s appointment, with Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts abstaining.
While he said Laut was qualified, he supported the other applicant, Christopher Hansen, a self-employed electrical engineer who has been advocating for police reform in Champaign-Urbana for more than a year.
“I think I would’ve taken the gamble and had Christopher come forward to be on council,” Roberts said. “We’re at a time right now where a lot of dimensional change is being requested of the city council to move forward out of traditional values and standards.”
Laut will fill the remainder of Erik Jakobbson’s term through May 3, 2021.
Jakobbson, 81, stepped down at the end of June to focus on his research, writing a book and preparing a course he’s teaching this fall at the University of Illinois.
Laut will be sworn in today, Marlin said.