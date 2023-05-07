URBANA — From parking at meters to applying for a zoning change, some costs in Urbana may be on their way up.
At its next meeting Monday, the city council is set to consider a 4 percent increase to what it currently charges for most licenses, permits and services, effective July 1.
The higher charges would generate a projected $416,300 for four city funds — general operating, sanitary sewer, stormwater utility and parking, according to a memo to the council from Elizabeth Hannan, the city’s human-relations and finance department director, and Shaennon Clark, deputy finance director.
Urbana city officials review fees from licenses, permits and services each year, but increases have been postponed for several years.
“In light of financial concerns affecting Urbana residents, business owners and customers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, staff postponed fee-increase proposals to licenses, permits and service fees for the past three years and for liquor licenses for the past two years,” Hannan and Clark said in their memo to the council.
The proposed increases would help cover staff and supply expenses, they said.
The city charges fees for a wide range of services, among them building permits; electrical permits and license fees; plumbing permits; mechanical permits; project plan reviews; zoning and development services; right-of-way permits; stormwater utility and sewer-use fees; parking rentals; food handling and liquor licenses; business licenses; permits for home improvements such as remodeling, additions, decks, roof and window replacements, yard sheds, fences, and garages; amusement devices; sign permits; home-occupation certificates; social-event and raffle permits; moving buildings; police-ordered tows; and dog and cat impoundment.
Among the changes the council will consider are:
- The fee for a permit to build a deck 100 square feet or less, currently no charge, would be $25. The fee for a permit for a deck larger than that would be $3 per $1,000 of cost, with no change to the $50 minimum.
- Meter parking in the hospital and University of Illinois campus districts will rise from $1 to $1.25 an hour in some areas; there will be no change to the rate of 50 cents an hour for meters downtown and it other parts of the city.
- A new $500-per-tree fee for planting of street trees furnished and installed by the city.
- A new fee for review of solar plans to be charged at 0.5 percent of the estimated cost. Solar projects also require both building and electrical permits.
- An increase in the permit fee for roof replacements, from $2 to $3 per $1,000 of estimated cost, with no change to the $50 minimum.