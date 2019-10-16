URBANA — Some local Democrats are expressing dismay today after the Champaign County Board chairman chose a different candidate than the one selected by precinct committeemen to fill a vacancy.
Committeemen had selected Mary King over Connie Dillard-Myers for the District 10 seat that came open when Tanisha King-Taylor resigned after taking a job out of state. But at last night’s county board committee meeting, Democratic Chairman Giraldo Rosales brought Dillard-Myers forward for a vote.
Neither Rosales nor King could be reached for comment. But Democratic board member Leah Taylor said Rosales told the board his pick was an effort to get more diversity on the board. King is white, while Dillard-Myers is black.