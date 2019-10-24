URBANA — The Democratic Party’s 13-9 majority on the Champaign County Board was restored Thursday night after board members decided by voice vote to appoint Connie Dillard-Myers to the vacant District 10 seat.
The decision was not without controversy.
Last week, County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales opted to nominate Dillard-Myers over Mary King, who had been recommended by District 10’s Democratic precinct committeemen.
Rosales, who made history by becoming the first Latino chairman of the Champaign County Board, said it was important to have minority voices on the board.
“It is good to have different opinions from the people who live in this county that live differently from everybody else,” Rosales said. “I think it is important for this board to be representative of this community.”
Following the vote, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons administered the oath of office to Dillard-Myers.
King, who was passed over by Rosales, was critical of the decision.
“The county board rules, passed last December, states the board chair, with the advice of the respective party’s central committee, shall appoint the successor,” said King, a research archaeobotanist for the Illinois State Archaeological Survey.
“The appointment was to be made with the advice and consent of the county board. While he did receive the consent part, there was zero communication with his own caucus of the whole,” she said. “In fact, he refused to attend the caucus entirely. Through these unprecedented moves, which can be likened to old-style, Chicago-style politics, Chairman Rosales subverted a fair and democratic process seemingly to punish his own caucus and advance an undisclosed personal agenda.”
Democratic county board member Leah Taylor expressed concern over the appointment by Rosales.
“In Chairman Rosales’ appointment process, he blatantly ignored what the elected precinct committeepeople decided for no reason that can pass the sniff test,” Taylor said. “I voted no on this appointment because of the slap in the face of every single precinct committeeperson of both parties.”
But fellow Democratic board member Charles Young defended Dillard-Myers’ appointment.
“I am really excited that Connie will be coming on board,” Young said. “This is good; this is healthy. She is very smart. She is African American, and this board needs more diversity.”
Democratic board member Eric Thorsland expressed concern for the precinct committeemen.
“I worry about those ground troops that we have, the precinct people who go out on both sides of the aisle,” Thorsland said. “The people who took the time out to be in a little room in the basement at the library, they made a decision and had that decision changed or ignored.”
Dillard-Myers, 62, is an administrative assistant for Clark-Dietz, an engineering firm. Before that, she was a 30-year employee at the University of Illinois Main Library.
“I am excited to serve the people of Champaign County,” she told The News-Gazette. “I am going to try to tap in to what the people of my district want and will follow their lead.”
She plans to be a member of the county board’s Environment and Land Use Committee.
The District 10 seat had been vacant since August, when Tanisha King-Taylor of east Urbana resigned to take a job out of state. District 10 includes most of Urbana east of Race Street.
In other business Thursday night, the board discussed an estimated $47 million proposal to consolidate the county’s two jails.
“I don’t believe there’s support for a $47 million project. There is simply not backing for that at this time,” said Democratic board member Steve Summers.
“We can’t continue to wait for the downtown jail to collapse,” said Republican board member Jim McGuire. “We need to move forward.”
“We need one consolidated facility to keep us more efficient,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. “It is a false implication that all we want to do is incarcerate more people. But I also have people who have pulled the trigger out in our community, who are shooting at other people, who are violently sexually assaulting others in our community who don’t need to be out running around.
“My obligation as sheriff is to make sure we have the best facility here in the county to deal with inmates like that.”
He said it would cost Champaign County $70 to $120 per day per person to house inmates currently at the downtown jail at other county jails if were to be closed by a judge or other authority.
Also, the board voted down a proposal by the county treasurer’s office to hire a temporary employee to fill in for the chief deputy treasurer, who is on leave.