URBANA — Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel is advertising for a county supervisor of assessments, though current Supervisor of Assessments Paula Bates said Friday she wasn’t planning to resign or retire.
Kloeppel announced Friday that applications are being accepted for a four-year term as supervisor of assessments beginning in April.
The supervisor of assessments is appointed for four years.
Kloeppel said she assumes Bates will be among those who will apply for the upcoming term.
She’s advertising the position so others who are qualified will have a chance to apply, she said.
“I’m just letting people know this is open,” Kloeppel said.
She is handling other limited-year appointments to county positions the same way, she said.
Bates has been supervisor of assessments in Champaign County for nearly four years. She was appointed in April 2016, and before that, was supervisor of assessments in Piatt County and chief deputy supervisor of assessments in Champaign County.
The county assessment office oversees the valuation of real estate throughout Champaign County for the purpose of property taxes.
Candidates for the Champaign County supervisor of assessments position are being invited to apply by forwarding a letter of application with their resumes and credentials to the county executive’s office by 4 p.m. Feb. 21.