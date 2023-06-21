CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign’s massive improvement project for the Garden Hills neighborhood is set to get a $2 million boost from Champaign County.
Coming up before the county board Thursday is a vote on an intergovernmental agreement to provide financial assistance to the city using $2 million of the county’s federal coronavirus relief funding.
County Executive Steve Summers said the board has already given verbal approval to the proposal.
“We’ve been in discussions with the city of Champaign for some time,” he said.
The money would come from part of the approximately $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county has been receiving over two years. It’s intended to help pay for sidewalk and lighting improvements in Garden Hills, a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side, according to the resolution going to the board.
In an April 12 letter to Summers, Champaign City Manager Dorothy David said phases two and three of the Garden Hills project were estimated to run $39.7 million, but it’s anticipated final costs will run significantly higher due to the high rate of inflation.
Phase 1, which involved property acquisition, was completed in 2019.
Work on the second phase — a detention basin and reconstruction of Hedge Road (including sidewalks, streetlights and traffic calming features) and park-like amenities for the detention basin area — is planned to start this fall, according to David.
The third phase includes reconstruction of Paula Drive, Cynthia Drive, Garden Hills Drive and Joanne Lane, which also includes new storm sewers, sidewalks and streetlights. Phase three is planned to be under construction starting in 2025, she said.
David asked the county to consider funding three possible elements of the project, including $920,000 for 73,000 feet of sidewalks, $1.2 million for 78 lights (17 streetlights and 61 decorative pedestrian lights) to be installed along Hedge Road and the detention basin, and $1.1 million for ornamental fencing on the north side of the detention basin between Mattis Avenue and Hedge Court.
David said in her letter that she knows the county board has many priorities and more funding requests for its ARPA funding.
“If the board supports using county funds to support Garden Hills improvements, the city will assure that a permanent acknowledgement of the county’s investment will be built into ornamental signage in Hedge Park,” she said.