DANVILLE — It could take years before an abortion-prevention ordinance that passed the Danville City Council on Tuesday night goes thought the court system.
In a contentious meeting that lasted nearly five hours, the council was deadlocked at 7-7 before Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. cast the deciding “yes” vote. Sixty-six people spoke during the public-comment section, with three-fourths of them urging passage of the ordinance.
The ordinance would ban the mailing and shipping of any medication, article or thing designed or intended for producing an abortion.
Those attending the meeting were reminded that a declaratory judgment must be handed down in court, and it must proceed through the appellate process before the ordinance can take effect.
Williams said an amendment to the original ordinance wording was fashioned during the weekend.
“We had a lot of questions, and so we posed those to (Texas-based attorney Anthony Mitchell), who’s agreed to represent us free of charge” should the city be sued for its action. “As a result of those questions, he provided to us an amendment that would delay the implementation of the law,” Williams told The News-Gazette.
Lawsuits have been threatened from several sources, among them the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the American Civil Liberties Union.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), whose district encompasses Danville; state Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign); and a group calling itself Personal PAC have decried the council’s vote.
Kelly said the ordinance “explicitly violates Illinois state law.” She said she will attend a press conference Thursday afternoon at Danville Public Library to address the ordinance.
Faraci urged Attorney General Kwame Raoul to take immediate action “against the unconstitutional mandate.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, Raoul issued a statement that he is relieved the city amended its ordinance that, “by its own terms, is not in effect and will not take effect.”
“As I said in the letter I sent to the mayor of Danville today, any future attempt by the city of Danville to restrict the fundamental right to access abortion care would be a violation of Illinois law and will not go unchallenged,” Raoul said.
PAC CEO Sarah Garza Resnick said the vote “will undoubtedly cost (Danville) untold taxpayer dollars in litigation fees.”
Representatives from a pharmacists association said during the meeting that a complaint will be filed against the city for its decision to ban the dispensing of the medication. The group said the drugs prohibited by the ordinance are also used for other medical conditions, including stomach ulcers and arthritis.
Retired Judge Michael Clary was among those who urged the council to defeat the proposal, saying it is illegal and unenforceable.
Danville city attorney James Simon said the city is not protected by the ordinance amendment.
Aldermen voted 8-6 at the start of the meeting not to remove the ordinance from the agenda. The proposal was an apparent attempt to allow the council more time to discuss the ordinance before a vote.
Alderman Carolyn Wands, who said the majority of the people she has communicated with had asked that the ordinance be approved, was among those voting to keep the issue on the agenda. Alderman Darren York said change must start somewhere.
The council chambers were packed as people arrived up to an hour prior to the 6 p.m. start. Those unable to fit into the chambers and a side room waited outside.
Many pro-life individuals, including some students from Georgetown’s Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy Catholic board school, held “Pray to end abortion” signs and other signs outside the city building.
Proponents on both sides loudly expressed their opinions after the vote.
Voting in favor of ordinance passage were York, Eve Ludwig, Robert Williams, Jim Poshard, Wands, Mike O’Kane and Sherry Pickering. Voting against: Heidi Wilson, Bob Iverson, Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing, Ethan Burt and Tricia Teague.