DANVILLE — New development on the Vermilion River in downtown Danville — long a wish-list item for the city council — appears closer to reality.
As part of its Westside Trails Master Plan, the council is considering options to create a connection between the riverfront and Ellsworth Park, the Kickapoo Rail Trail and residential and commercial areas, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.
Additional recreational opportunities are also in the offing as the council has approved an agreement with the nonprofit Vermilion County Trail Alliance to develop a 12-mile multi-use trail west of Harrison Park. The 100-acre park, which formerly held the Girl Scouts’ Camp Trefoil, has not been used for an extended period.
“The folks from VCTA have proposed multi-modal trails so people can hike and bike out there,” Williams said.
Among the possibilities for the riverfront development is an adventure park that would include a playground, disc golf, zip lines, climbing towers, a treehouse and camping facilities. The multimillion-dollar project could also include a two-story building with restaurant or ice cream or coffee shops.
A total of $1 million in funding for the master plan projects will come upfront from Danville Development LLC as a result of construction of the Golden Nugget Danville casino being built on the city’s east side.
Williams said the city has several options for the project, and he favors finishing the boardwalk first, “which would have a big impact for a smaller price, comparatively.”
“That’s low-hanging fruit that could be accomplished relatively quickly and relatively inexpensively,” he said.
The city contracted with Farnsworth Group to conduct a $20,000 study for the master plan.
The project could also include new bridge connections across the North Fork of the Vermilion River within Ellsworth Park; a walking-trail loop near the Carle at the Riverfront hospital complex; trails that access the riverfront; connectivity to the east at existing trails and trails under design; trails that accommodate different users and skill levels; and amenities that attract tourists and out-of-town cyclists.
The bridge crossings are intended to replace the closed Mill Street bridge and the Ellsworth Park pedestrian bridge.
Farnsworth is recommending a 5-foot-wide paved walking trail from Ellsworth Park to connect the existing sidewalk along U.S. 150.
The plan also recommends a 5-foot-wide paved loop trail around the new Carle development and along the bluff of the North Fork to promote health and wellness for employees and visitors. The terrain is steep and would best be traversed via stairs that include switchbacks and resting intervals.
The city wants a continuous 8-foot-wide multi-use trail along Logan Avenue. The Farnsworth plan recommends a new multi-use trail from West Williams Street to the proposed Carle campus near Madison Street.
It would be built along the east side of Logan between West Williams Street and Kimber Street. The plan also recommends Logan be reconstructed to accommodate a multi-use trail that is separated from the roadway since Logan between Kimber and Madison Street has many constraints, such as adjacent buildings and steep terrain.
State and federal grants are also funding options.