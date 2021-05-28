DANVILLE — Aldermen will vote Tuesday on whether the city will provide the lion’s share to fund demolition of the former Danville Township building downtown.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the building, located at the corner of North and Walnut streets, is beyond repair “unless someone has a million-plus dollars,” and he advocates the city pay most of the demolition cost.
Estimates place the price tag at between $200,000 and $250,000.
Danville Township Supervisor Mike West said the township would pay $50,000 of the cost, with $40,000 coming this year and $10,000 the next.
While the building is not owned by the city, Williams advocates the city helping to fund demolition to eliminate an eyesore downtown.
The city’s Public Services Committee voted 5-1 this week to recommend the city pay its share for the demolition. Alderman Robert Williams cast the lone “no” vote, saying it would take away from badly needed demolition of derelict houses in the community.
“I’m in Ward 1 in the city, which is probably the most impoverished part of the city,” Robert Williams said. “There’s a lot of vacant houses that have been scheduled for demolition. We’re seeing activity all around the city except in Ward 1, where I represent.”
Fellow Alderman Mike O’Kane voted in favor of recommending the demolition but wondered if it would set a precedent for other groups to seek city help to demolish buildings.
Williams counted down the list of problems in the building.
“It’s full of asbestos, the roof leaks, there’s black mold in the upper floor, and the elevator isn’t operational as well as it likely needs plumbing and HVAC work,” he said.
West said the township moved out of the downtown Danville building to an existing one in Tilton two years ago.
“We were going to build a building in Danville, but the aesthetics they required would put us out of our price range, so we found one already built in Tilton,” West said.
He said the township can’t afford to pay to demolish the old building on its own and said its only source of income is property-tax revenue.
“With the declining population values, really nobody is building anything new,” West said, noting that property-tax revenue received by the township declines by about $40,000 each year.
The township has two levies. One, which pays for insurance, retirement, salaries, general assistance and maintenance of cemeteries and parks, brings in about $1 million annually. A separate road levy generates about $880,000 a year.
West said the former township building was originally home of the chamber of commerce. It was later used as a medical clinic, and a third floor was added. The township bought it in the early ‘90s.
He said condemnation of the building’s elevator that would have cost $70,000 to repair and a hailstorm that badly damaged the roof convinced township officials it was time to seek a new home.