DANVILLE — The city council next week will consider a committee recommendation designed to prohibit a potential abortion clinic from locating in the city.
The council’s public service services committee voted 3-1 to recommend the ordinance.
The council is expected to take up the recommendation at its May 2 meeting.
One issue is whether a vote to prohibit the clinic would stand up, as Illinois allows location of such facilities within the state.
The proposed clinic could be located at the former Dillman Eye Care building in the 600 block of North Logan Avenue.
Two aldermen were absent from the meeting — Sharon Pickering and Darren York — and one abstained — Rick Strebing.
Voting for the proposal were Ethan Burt, Eve Ludwig and Robert Williams. Tricia Teague voted “no.”
The issue was a hot-button one as the council chambers were packed with members of the public. Thirty-one speakers gave their opinions. Twenty-one of them favored passage of the ordinance.
Among the speakers was former Alderman Brenda Brown, who said she does not favor abortion but also does not favor passage of the ordinance.
“I think we need to be cautious of making Danville a sanctuary city,” Brown told The News-Gazette. “I believe the city of Danville is going to put itself in a bad position financially if we would agree to this addition or amendment to the ordinance.
“I am pro-life, but at the same time I’m concerned for my city” financially. “It’s going to cost the taxpayers. Are we going to be ready for that? Probably not.”
She advised the council and all those attending to pray that the clinic won’t locate in Danville.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who said he is against the clinic, indicated the council has been cautioned by the American Civil Liberties Union, saying it feels the city would be violating state law.
Williams said attorney Anthony Mitchell of Austin, Texas, has indicated he would represent the city at no cost if it is sued in the matter. Mitchell formerly worked for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
Mitchell did not return calls from The News-Gazette.
Williams said a number of people have made accusations “that this is me or members of the council or others pushing religion on other folks.”
“While I have my own personal beliefs, I made a promise to uphold the law. In this instance, there’s a disconnect between what our federal law and state law and Constitution says. ...”
He said aldermen have the right to place items on the council agenda for discussion.
“Actually there were four aldermen, three of them alderwomen, who requested this be placed up for consideration.”
At the end of next week’s meeting, a separate meeting will be held in which two new aldermen will be sworn in — Jon Cooper replacing Burt and and Ed Butler Alesia Ford.