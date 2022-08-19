DANVILLE — Salary increases for the mayor, aldermen and treasurer were approved by the Danville City Council this week.
The council also learned the city had received a $3 million state grant for downtown revitalization and approved a new contract with police officers.
The mayor is paid $75,000 a year. Beginning next year, the mayor’s salary will increase to $95,000. It will climb to $100,000, $105,000 and $110,000 the following three years.
The council approved the increase by a 9-4 vote, with Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing, Tricia Teague and Heidi Wilson voting “no.” Eve Ludwig was absent.
The council was originally considering topping out the mayor’s salary at $125,000.
In the citizen comment section, a resident asked how the city is going to pay for the increases for aldermen, treasurer and mayor and wondered how it would affect people on a fixed income.
“I’m here to speak up for these people,” he said. “I hope you people consider this about the little person before you vote on these increases.”
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city has the resources to pay for the salary hikes without raising taxes.
Some of those objecting to the mayoral wage hikes said they are higher than towns of comparable size. Williams, however, said those towns also employ a city administrator. Danville does not employ an administrator, and Williams does the work of both an administrator and mayor.
The salary for aldermen was increased from $225 a month presently to $350 a month beginning with the 2023 election. Those elected in 2025 will also receive the same pay.
Alderman Robert Williams said he objected to some aldermen getting more pay than others. He, along with Strebing, Puhr and Brenda Brown, voted against the increases.
The treasurer is currently paid $45,000. Beginning in 2023, that will climb to $50,000 and then to $55,000, $60,000 and $65,000 the following three years.
City receives $3 million grant
Williams announced Danville had received a $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program grant from the state of Illinois for its downtown.
Williams said the money will be put toward the “reworking of Walnut Street, sidewalks and lights.”
“The fun part of this project, there’s a main alley behind Temple Plaza that goes down to the Fischer Theatre,” Williams said. “The alley is uneven. There’s a sewer we need to move to another place. We’ll be able to do that with this money.”
Williams said the city will also be able to initiate a project called Angel Alley that will include murals of “angel wings or butterfly wings” and will be a welcoming downtown location.
Williams praised the team that put together the grant application in a short time.
“Any time we get roadwork and sidewalk work done, that’s important,” he said.
New police contract
The council also approved a new agreement with the Policemen’s Benevolent Protective Association retroactive to May 2021. The contract runs through April 30, 2025.
Officers’ salaries will increase 3 percent the first and fourth years, 3.25 percent the second year and 4 percent the third year. The contact also includes longevity increases the fifth through ninth years.
Street work approved
The council approved a $1.26 million contract with SNC Construction, Paxton, for work on Lafayette, North and Robinson streets.
The bid was higher than expected, which necessitated the council approving an amendment to the motor fuel tax fund.
It is hoped the work will be completed this year. It will consist of pavement reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, construction of new sidewalks, entrances, storm sewers and associated work. The Lafayette Street work will extend from Gilbert to Robinson streets; on Robinson Street from Lafayette to North streets; and on North Street from Gilbert to Logan streets.