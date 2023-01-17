DANVILLE — Three cannabis dispensaries in one part of town is one too many, the Danville City Council ruled in a close vote Tuesday night.
By a 7-6 margin, council members rejected a request for a special-use permit from Parkway Dispensary LLC, which came one vote shy of becoming the third licensed dispensary in the Lynch Road area on the far eastern edge of the city.
“It’s disheartening to see. I’m going to look for a new location in a different city,” said Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group, the Chicago-based, minority-owned cannabis company that sought the third permit.
Fears of oversaturating the city’s cannabis market appeared to be the prevailing reason for the council denying Parkway’s application.
“I just can’t see this community supporting three” dispensaries, Alderman Michael Puhr said. “I just think we’re going to oversaturate that whole area.”
Parkway was granted a conditional license to operate in Danville on July 22 through the state’s social-equity program.
The deadline for conditional licensees to secure a location was set at 180 days, though the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation may grant another 180- day extension if the applicant demonstrates “concrete attempts to secure a location and a hardship.”
“I have no time to waste,” Jackson said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he knew the permit would be a “polarizing issue,” but he figured it would pass.
“There are a few aldermen who have moral issues with the sale of cannabis, and I respect their right to their opinion,” Williams said. “I support the right of my council to stand up for what they believe is right.”
Had Tuesday’s request been approved, Parkway’s recreational dispensary would have been built just two parcels north of one operated by Sunnyside, which opened in 2020.
The city council approved a special-use permit for a second dispensary, Seven Point of Illinois, in November 2021. Seven Point was one of nearly 200 social-equity applicants that received a conditional license to operate from the state’s “lottery” last summer, but it is yet to break ground at 388 Eastgate Drive, across Lynch Road from Sunnyside.
Seven Point reps have been working with consultants and designers to get those site plans considered, Danville Community Development Manager Logan Cronk said.
“We’ve had several iterations of ‘Is this going to work, is that going to work,’ without a submittable plan requiring our official comment,” Cronk said. “It appears to be imminent.”
Vanessa Dotson, a co-owner of Seven Point, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in opposition to the proposed third permit. She said plans are to break ground in March or April and finish construction on Danville’s second dispensary by the end of 2023.
“There is a limited number of customers to serve, and two dispensaries will be enough to handle that amount of business,” Dotson said. “Little additional revenue will be generated for the city.”
One factor in dispensaries targeting the Lynch Road area — which come spring will also be home to the new Golden Nugget casino — is the city’s zoning code, which limits locations to parts of town away from residential areas.
“If Danville wants additional dispensaries,” Dotson said, “it should amend this ordinance to allow for more dispensaries in the Danville area outside of the casino corridor.”
Parkway had issued a letter of intent for the parcel of land, Jackson told the Danville council.
“I think that the argument that more dispensaries is detrimental to the community, it’s baseless,” Jackson said before the vote. “More competition will result in better quality and lower prices, and it benefits customers.”
“People who want the product will go to where the product is, to be honest,” concurred Alderwoman Tricia Teague. “I agree competition is a good thing. We support Meijer and Walmart and they’re right down the street from each other.”
Puhr and fellow Aldermen Carolyn Wands, Robert Williams, Eve Ludwig, Ethan Burt, James Poshard and Sharon Pickering all voted against the special-use permit. Ward 7 Alderman Darren York was absent attending to a family matter.
“I’m not enthusiastic about it, but I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t go along with it,” Alderman Bob Iverson said prior to the vote. “I don’t think it’s our place to say ‘no.’”
“There is obviously demand, and I can imagine a lot of the demand are people driving across the (Indiana) state line for it,” Teague said. “Who are we to say ‘No, you can’t go here but you can go there, because we don’t do that with any other business.”