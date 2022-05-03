DANVILLE — When Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. proclaimed a day of prayer and fasting in 2019 during his first year in office, he said he was “very nervous” and “very conflicted.”
He thought people would get the wrong idea.
“Originally, I think that people have a misunderstanding of separation of church and state,” Williams said. “If you read the Constitution, those words are not there at all.”
During tonight’s Danville City Council meeting, Williams will declare Wednesday a day of fasting and prayer in the community — encouraging people to fast from dawn to sunset and to take the time they normally would have spent eating to pray for the community, its people and its leaders.
Since 1988, Congress has mandated that a National Day of Prayer be held on the first Thursday in May, and that the president sign a proclamation each year encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. The law establishing it was first passed in 1952, and it has common roots with Thanksgiving. Courts have upheld the practice for all levels of government.
The day will be capped off with a citywide celebration at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Park that will include a talk by Williams and prayer by pastors of the community. Special prayers will be held for schools.
While Williams said he doesn’t believe government and religion should be “co-mingled in any way” and governments around the world have persecuted people of “all faiths and no faiths,” he sees this “as a way we are asking God to intervene” in areas of need.
He said everyone needs wisdom.
“If you look at scripture, Solomon could ask God for anything, but he asked for wisdom,” Williams said. “We’re asking the same for me and all of our leaders and people in the community, for wisdom, but also to be honorable and people of good character.”
He said he felt “convicted by God” to issue the first proclamation.
Danville has been able to increase the size of its police force, authorized to have 70 officers, from 54 in 2019 to 67 at present. Williams will swear in two new officers tonight, and five others recently graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
Under Williams, the city has created community housing units and problem-oriented police units. As soon as three additional officers can be hired, a vice unit will be started as well.
“We’ve also put in place things like cameras in neighborhoods and license-plate readers, so we are using technology,” Williams said.
The city is seeing major drops in reports of burglary, aggravated assault/battery, arson and robbery. Its homicide rate has dropped by 25 percent.
At one time, the city was receiving numerous complaints about loitering and violence in front of housing authority properties. Policing of those areas was turned over to the housing authority, and Williams said loitering and violence issues have dropped dramatically.
Last year, he said, 130 guns were taken off the streets.
Williams credits police Chief Christopher Yates and the department’s deputy chiefs for much of the turnaround.
The Rev. Doug Knapp, executive pastor of The Assembly church, is organizing Wednesday’s citywide celebration. He said such events go back “generations” in Danville.
Knapp remembers a prayer gathering in 2008 at Danville Stadium when Scott Eisenhauer was mayor where 700 people showed up.
A group of pastors began meeting monthly with Eisenhauer, a practice that has continued under Williams.
Knapp said he believes prayer changes things for the better.
“We think that a lot of the things we get to pray with our mayor about sees results,” he said.
Knapp said he believes in being actively involved in the community.
“Some of the pastors have become more involved like with the school board,” Knapp said, adding that he serves on the city building commission.
Knapp expects Williams will give an update at the celebration on what’s going on in the community. And Williams generally issues a challenge on areas where those attending can make a difference.
“The final emphasis of this year’s event is going to be praying for our schools, teachers, administrators, school board,” Knapp said. “They have been ... in the headlines. They’ve paid a big price in a lot of ways because of COVID. I don’t think we’ve emphasized enough (the need for prayer) for the schools.”
In the event of rain, the event will be held at First Church of the Nazarene.