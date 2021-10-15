DANVILLE — It has towered over the Danville skyline like none other for more than a century — a silent reminder of a bygone era.
But the days of the structure that spent a majority of its life as Breese Tower and is now known as Collins Tower appear to be numbered.
The city council has approved setting aside $4 million for the demolition of the tower, the adjacent Vermilion County Courthouse Annex building and several other properties in the downtown area that have been deemed unsafe.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the fate of Collins Tower must be settled in court. Additional owners will be added to the lawsuit to include all of the entities that have owned it over the years.
“The structure is in very bad shape,” Williams said. “There are always small pieces that are falling. Thankfully, we haven’t had any 100-pound-plus (pieces). There’s always stuff that is falling, but it varies in size.”
Those falling pieces have necessitated the construction of a covered walkway in front of the building and the blocking off of a lane of Main Street as safety precautions.
Williams said he believes the entire $4 million might be needed to demolish the tower and the other buildings. He said the money had to be set aside now to ensure it is available when the demolitions occur.
Demolition of the tower and adjacent courthouse annex is expected to cost about $2.5 million, not including asbestos abatement, fill and other costs.
The county owns the annex, which wraps around the tower at the corner of Main and Vermilion streets. Williams said the county will pay its share for the annex demolition.
Also on the block for demolition are two properties in the 100 block of North Vermilion Street that have not been occupied for 10 years and are in bad shape, as well as a former dry-cleaning business on the east side of the city and adjoining buildings, and former nightclub buildings in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Opened in 1917 as the First National Bank building in downtown Danville, at one time, Collins Tower was the symbol of a thriving local economy.
In 1963, it was renamed after new owners Paul and H.R. “Tiz” Bresee. Paul was an inventor and served as president of several companies, while Tiz was a partner in Bresee Brothers Cleaners. They served as public-address announcers at Illinois home football games from the late 1920s until the early 1960s.
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been bought and sold several times over the years with plans to repurpose it, but those plans were never realized.
At one time, it was owned by Kentucky-based Forcht Group, which used the building for its radio station, WIAI, beginning in 1993. In 2006, the company closed the radio station and the building with it. The corporation continues to lease the roof for antenna space.
In 2018, it was renamed Collins Tower after new owners Chris and Jeri Collins, who had plans to turn it into a 1920s-period hotel with possibly a casino attached. Those fizzled out after the casino license was awarded to a different developer.