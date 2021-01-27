SPRINGFIELD — Among the many measures passed in the Illinois General Assembly’s lame-duck session earlier this month was a bill preventing employers from discriminating against people with criminal conviction histories.
Sponsored by state Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, Senate Bill 1480 was one of four bills under the economic access, equity and opportunity pillar of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’s agenda aimed at addressing systemic racism. It passed the House, 70-43, and the Senate, 31-15, and requires only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law.
The bill also amends the Equal Pay Act, but much of the discussion in the House centered on the protections against discrimination based on criminal records. Opponents said it would complicate and delay the hiring process and create liability for employers.
Specifically, the bill would make it a civil-rights violation for an employer to use an individual’s conviction record as a basis to refuse to hire or terminate employment, unless there is a “substantial relationship” between the offenses and the position the individual is seeking.
Opponents were critical of the definition of “substantial relationship,” which means the job “offers an opportunity for the same or similar offense to occur.”
Employers may also consider whether the circumstances leading to the conviction will recur and can disqualify anyone deemed an “unreasonable risk” to property or the public.
While the Illinois Retail Merchants Association did not oppose the bill, President and CEO Rob Karr had questions about its provisions, saying in an interview that no one can show that a similar offense could recur.
“If you were convicted of embezzlement, I can’t predict that is ever going to happen again, but I probably should be careful about keeping you in a bookkeeping role,” he said, adding that the changes suggested by his group were not accepted by the bill’s sponsors.
Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, shared similar concerns in floor debate.
“That is a nightmare and a huge liability risk because it means there is no predictability,” she said. “There’s going to be a fight over what qualifies as substantial or not and what’s reasonable or not because those are not going to be clear standards.”
Harper disagreed, pointing to the bill’s process for employers to follow.
It requires them to consider the number of convictions, and for each one, the length of time since it happened, its nature and the facts surrounding it, the age of the applicant at the time and any evidence of rehabilitation.
The new bill also adds to protections already in state law by requiring employers to issue a written statement to any applicant who is preliminarily disqualified because of a conviction that notifies them of the conditions that led to the decision, provides a copy of the conviction report and explains that they can respond within five days by challenging the report’s accuracy or providing evidence of rehabilitation.
If the employer then makes a final decision to disqualify the applicant, it must notify them in writing that they have a right to file a complaint with the Department of Human Rights.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the bill could open employers up to litigation.
“This is a civil action,” Durkin said in the floor debate. “That means lawyers will be retained on both sides and cases will take years and years and years. So what you have here is a bill that is not properly drafted. And it is a clear conflict.”
Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, argued that the bill would ensure those who may have committed a crime long ago or have been rehabilitated are not facing obstacles to future employment.
“This bill is not trying to take away protections from our employers,” West said. “It is trying to make it a fair shake and empower those who went through the penal system.”
... Please understand that this helps our state by putting more people to work.”
Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Todd Maisch aired concerns as well.
“You’re really going to be stuck between a rock and a hard place deciding, even if this person has qualifications that are below the level of the other candidates, because the liability alone forces you to go ahead and hire someone with a criminal background over someone who doesn’t, simply because you’re afraid of the unknown liability exposure,” Maisch said.
Maisch also had issues with the Equal Pay Act portion of the bill, and he said a consensus was not reached on this “expansive rewrite” affecting businesses with more than 100 employees.
This portion of the bill requires businesses of 100 or more to obtain an Equal Pay Certificate within three years of meeting employee count requirements, recertifying every two years afterward. The application to the Department of Labor costs $150 and must be accompanied by an “equal pay compliance statement.”
Businesses subject to the bill’s requirements would also be required to compile a list of employees over the previous calendar year broken down by “gender and the race and ethnicity categories” as reported in the business’s most recently filed Employer Information Report with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That would include salary information.
The certificate will be granted to companies in which the “average compensation for its female and minority employees is not consistently below the average compensation” of male and non-minority employees – with exceptions for experience level differences – among other requirements.
A license may be revoked “when the business fails to make a good faith effort to comply” with requirements. The department must first try to work with a business before revoking the certificate.
The department also has the authority to audit a business, and the business has a right to an administrative review of a revoked license. The department can impose a civil penalty in an amount equal to 1 percent of the business’ gross profits if a business does not obtain a certificate.
The bill also ensures that employers required to file Employer Information Reports with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will also submit the employment data from that report to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, which will publish the data.