CHAMPAIGN — City officials plan to do some social-media posting to clear up any confusion that may have resulted from two letters mailed to residents about the upcoming change in electric power suppliers.
“It is a little bit confusing,” said Jamie Vermillion, project supervisor for the city of Champaign.
The extent of the confusion may depend on which order residents are receiving their two letters, neither of which was sent by the city, Vermillion said.
One was from Constellation NewEnergy, which poised to become the new power supplier for residents in Champaign’s municipal electric aggregation program, and the other is coming from Ameren Illinois.
Under municipal electric aggregation programs, communities shop around and then buy power in bulk from alternate suppliers at discounted rates on behalf of their residents. Champaign has done that and has chosen Constellation.
But because the city’s new contract with Constellation doesn’t start for two months after its existing one with Energy Harbor expires, program participants will have their power supplied by Ameren during the gap.
The letter from Constellation correctly informs participants that they don’t need to take any action if they want to remain in the electric program.
The one from Ameren, going out to customers in advance of their upcoming meter reads, states that their current electric-supply agreement (with Energy Harbor) is expiring and their accounts will be returning to Ameren. Also true.
The letter goes on to say that customers will have two months to make another electric-supply choice, and if they don’t make one by Sept. 14, Ameren will remain their power supplier for an additional 10 months.
To be clear, Vermillion said, Champaign residents don’t have to make another power-supply choice to continue in the aggregation program after the temporary stint with Ameren ends.
“The city is making a selection on your behalf, and we selected Constellation as the new energy supplier,” she said.
Vermillion said Ameren’s letter was “just a form letter” and the city didn’t have control over the content.
She said the city plans to clarify the upcoming changes on its website and also do some posting on its Facebook page to be sure everyone understands that action isn’t needed for anyone wishing to remain in the aggregation program.
According to Ameren, its letter to Champaign customers is also correct.
Generally, when third-party supplier customers are returned to Ameren, they have two billing periods to enroll with another supplier if they choose. The utility said as long as Constellation gets its enrollments to Ameren before the end of the two billing cycles, those customers will be with Constellation.
Under the city’s new contract with Constellation, rates will rise from the current 4.79 cents per kilowatt hour to 7.86 cents per kilowatt hour. Ameren Illinois’ current rate (through September) is 7.87 cents per kilowatt hour for power supply.
Regardless of who supplies power, Ameren continues to deliver it to local residents over its infrastructure and will continue bill them for that service.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Commerce Commission on Monday announced it is providing Ameren Illinois electric customers an additional opportunity to offer comments on the utility’s proposed multi-year rate plan.
Comments can be submitted at the hearing set for 6 p.m. July 19 at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.