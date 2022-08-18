RANTOUL — An outdoor plaza with amphitheater, an enhanced streetscape with upgraded lighting, sidewalks and pavement will be some of the upgrades coming to downtown Rantoul, thanks to a $3 million grant awarded this week.
The grant was part of $106 million in capital grants announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets in Illinois.
The funds are further expanded by the American Restoration Plan Act.
Rantoul, like many communities, had a bustling downtown years ago, especially in the days when Chanute Air Force Base was operational. But downtown traffic has declined in recent decades and with it, viable businesses.
Chris Milliken, village of Rantoul urban planner, said the village is likely to kick in more than $1 million to augment the downtown improvement project, which will happen in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Sangamon Avenue, from Tanner Street east to U.S. 45, and two blocks of Tanner Street from Sangamon Avenue south to U.S. 136.
The work will involve improvements both below ground and above ground.
Underground work will involve an upgrade of water and sewer lines in the alleys and side streets primarily on Tanner and Garrard streets, while the above-ground work will largely take place on Sangamon.
“Most of the sanitary-sewer lines and water mains are cast iron,” Milliken said. “They’re original. You want to replace those pipes now sooner rather than later when you have the opportunity. They’re definitely past their useful life.”
In addition to new sidewalks, streets and lighting, a prime focus will be development of a public plaza at the northeast corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street, where a large bank building formerly stood.
Milliken estimated 80 percent of the streetscape plan has been formulated by a downtown steering committee that he estimates has met eight to 10 times. He said the committee will likely begin meeting again soon.
The public plaza will include a built-in amphitheater, a water feature, built-in seating, new lighting and “we’d talked about certain signage and murals along the walls of existing buildings,” Milliken said.
“We want to make sure it is designed for the widest variety of events to have the latest sound system.”
“In terms of streetscaping, the road is very wide. The intent would be to make the parking more accommodating” and handicapped accessible with new ramps, new sidewalks, crosswalks and all steps eliminated.
The curb line would be moved farther into the street.
“Some landscaping and trees would be added as well,” Milliken said.
A quarter of the grant applicants were awarded funding. Rantoul was one of more than 200 grant applicants and was one of 15 cities, out of 50 total grant recipients, to receive the full $3 million grant request. In this area, Champaign and Danville were also awarded $3 million, and Arcola will receive $1.04 million.
The state originally allocated $50 million in funding for the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Street project in 2021. However, it announced that due to high quality of applications and ongoing need, as well as the number of projects eligible for federal COVID relief funds, funding for the program increased by $56 million for a total of $106 million.
Milliken said the state had originally indicated it would release the names of grant recipients during the spring with a February 2024 “spend-down date” when the projects should be completed. Since the announcement process was delayed, he said he hopes the state extends the completion deadline.