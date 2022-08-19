Farmer City begins rebuilding vehicle fleet destroyed in February fire
FARMER CITY — It’s been a newsy August in the DeWitt County city, with three new arrivals and more on the way:
— For South Park: a new concession stand, replacing one that had no water service and was showing its age. “I found a company that would custom build a prebuilt unit with a serving window. It will have electrical and running water,” proud Mayor Scott Testory says.
“By moving the old stand out from under the pavilion it opened up the space for more tables and allowed a clean view of both fields.”
The new stand will come in handy during October’s Farmer City Haunted Forest.
— For public works: a pickup truck and a dump truck, replacing ones that were lost in February’s fire. That leaves two dump trucks, a vactor truck and a backhoe still to go, a process complicated by supply chain challenges.
“We are finding, because of supply and our price range — set by insurance restrictions — that we are having to extend our search outside of our local area,” Testory says.
— For homes and businesses all over town: high-speed internet service, made possible by CCG Fiber, which the mayor reports is expanding its service into Farmer City.