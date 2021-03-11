URBANA — The former chief deputy in the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office who was fired by former Treasurer Laurel Prussing has filed a lawsuit against her and the county, claiming violation of her rights under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
The suit was filed Wednesday on behalf of Amy Jo Foster in federal court in Urbana.
Foster worked full-time for the treasurer’s office from 1996 until Prussing terminated her on Dec. 12, 2019, according to the lawsuit.
Prussing was elected treasurer in November 2018 but resigned just a little over a year into her four-year term, effective Jan. 31, 2020.
The suit alleges Prussing struggled with the operations and duties of the office — including failure to file timely monthly reports, failure to deposit daily payments in separate accounts, failure to process property tax payments and to disburse property tax money and failure to pay interest — and that Foster told Prussing more than once that the office was failing to fulfill non-discretionary statutory duties.
“In response to plaintiff’s concerns, Prussing began to blame plaintiff for the statutory compliance issues in the treasurer’s office,” the suit states.
It goes on to say Foster sought mental-health treatment in part due to stress, and that she was diagnosed with extreme anxiety and depression and directed by a health care provider to remain away from work while she was being treated.
Foster contended she submitted a timely request to take time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act and that her request was approved Sept. 11, 2019.
In the fall of that year, the suit alleges, Prussing blamed issues in her office on Foster’s leave and being short of staff.
Foster later notified her employer that her physician approved her to return to work effective Nov. 27, but Prussing told Foster in an email that she would be placed on indefinite administrative leave as of that same date to investigate “irregularities,” the suit states.
It goes on to say Prussing emailed Foster a “pre-disciplinary notice” on Dec. 11 and then fired her in an email the next day.
The suit contends Prussing and the county were obliged to return Foster to either the same position she had at the time her leave began or to an equivalent position with equivalent benefits, pay and terms of employment, and that the defendants interfered with her protected leave in several ways — among them discouraging her from exercising her right to take a leave from work and suggesting that she resign in September 2019.
The suit also contends the defendants sought to replace Foster while she was on leave and failed to give her adequate notice of a pre-disciplinary hearing.
Foster is asking the court to enter a judgment determining that the defendants’ alleged actions are unlawful, issue a mandatory injunction ordering them to refrain from engaging in any action concerning Foster that is prohibited by law, order them to either reinstate Foster to the position she formerly held or to a comparable position, and compensate Foster for economic losses.
Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach, chief of the civil division, said Wednesday he had not yet seen the lawsuit and was unable to comment.